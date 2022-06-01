JR Motorsports — NXS Portland Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Portland International Raceway

RACE: Pacific Office Automation 147 (75 laps / 147.52 miles)

DATE: Saturday, June 4, 2022

Broadcast Information – TV: 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1 / Radio: 4 p.m. ET on MRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet

• Sam Mayer will make his sixth start on a road course in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this weekend at Portland International Raceway. Mayer’s best finish of fifth on a road course came earlier this year at Circuit of the Americas.

• Mayer’s third-place finish last week at Charlotte Motor Speedway has extended the 18-year-old’s streak of top-five finishes to four in a row, dating back to Dover Motor Speedway.

• In Mayer’s last eight starts in the NXS, he has finished in the top five seven times and holds an average finish of 7.1 in those starts.

Josh Berry

No. 8 Tire Pros Chevrolet

• Josh Berry has made two starts in the NXS at road-course facilities with a best finish of eighth coming at Mid-Ohio last season.

• Berry paced the field for a race-high 89 laps last week in Charlotte en route to his second victory of the season. The 31-year-old’s margin of victory was a whopping 18 seconds over second-place.

• The Hendersonville, Tenn. native sits comfortably in fifth in the championship standings and has closed the gap to only 60 markers from the leader. Berry also holds the third-most playoff points with 14.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet

• In 16 career NXS starts on road courses, Noah Gragson has eight top-five and 13 top-10 finishes, with a best result of second at the Charlotte Roval in 2020.

• Gragson ranks second in series points following a fourthplace run last week at Charlotte. With two victories so far this season, he is solidly in the NXS Playoffs.

• Gragson has been a winner on road courses in his NASCAR career, earning victories in three NASCAR K&N Pro Series West races.

• In the lone road-course start this season, Gragson earned a fourth-place result at COTA in March.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

• Justin Allgaier has made 40 career NXS starts on roadcourses heading into this weekend’s inaugural event at Portland.

• In those 40 starts, Allgaier has amassed three wins, 11 top fives, 24 top 10s and an average finish of 12.9.

• Two of Allgaier’s three road-course victories came with JRM during the 2018 season at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Road America. The other came at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal in 2012.

• Allgaier enters this weekend on the strength of four consecutive top 10s, a victory at Darlington Raceway and a combined 239 laps led dating back to Dover in April.

Driver Quotes

“We’ve been putting together some really strong runs the last couple months and hopefully we can continue that this weekend in Portland. I really enjoy road course racing and have a lot of experience at these style of tracks with the TA2 car I ran for a few years, so hopefully I can use what I have learned and try to snag the first win for this Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions team.” – Sam Mayer

“Portland is going to be a unique challenge this weekend. Hopefully, our past experiences on the road courses will work out to our advantage when we unload for practice on Friday. I’m confident that we will have another fast BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet and if we can just avoid any potential trouble and keep the car on the track all day long, I feel like we will be up front and in contention for the win on Saturday.” – Justin Allgaier

“Road course races are ones that I have had circled on my calendar just because I have very little experience at these types of races and it’ll help show what I have learned in these cars. A few of us came out to Portland a few weeks ago to check out the track and to get familiar with the layout, so hopefully the little extra work will help in these Xfinity cars. I’m definitely excited for it.” – Josh Berry

“I’m excited to get to Portland and see what we can do with the Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet. I love racing on road courses and have had good success, so adding Portland to the schedule is another opportunity to earn points and maybe a victory. We’ve been on kind of a roll lately, and going someplace new like Portland means everyone will start from the same place. I’m looking forward to it.” – Noah Gragson

JRM Team Update

• JR Motorsports at Portland: The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Portland International Raceway for the inaugural event at the 1.98- mile facility located in the Pacific Northwest. JRM has made a total of 162 combined starts at road courses in the NXS and has earned four wins, 39 top fives and 84 top 10s. JRM’s most recent road course win came with Justin Allgaier wheeling the No. 7 to Victory Lane at Road America in 2018.

