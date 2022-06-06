Search
Categories:
NASCAR Cup PR

Zane Smith Earns Solid Finish in Cup Debut as Fill-In for Buescher

By Official Release
0

Current Truck Series Driver Makes Cup Debut at Age 22 in Gateway

MADISON, Ill. (June 5, 2022) – Zane Smith had never turned a lap in a Next Gen Cup car until this weekend. But, he turned all 240 of them in Sunday’s 300-mile race from World Wide Technology Raceway, bringing home the Acronis Ford Mustang 17th in his NASCAR Cup Series debut.

Smith, a three-time winner in the Truck Series this season, was a last-minute fill-in for Chris Buescher, who was sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19 prior to the weekend. The 22-year-old Smith came from the rear of the field and brought home a clean No. 17 machine at a track the Cup Series had never been to.

“I’m super happy with that finish, especially after the beginning,” Smith said after the race. “These guys are so good, and it was just fun to learn this car with such a long race to work on it. It was a ton of fun. Thank you to RFK, Acronis, Ford, everybody that allowed me to do this, just a dream come true.”

Despite a qualifying effort of 32nd, Smith methodically learned and worked his way through the field. One of his early pit stops he showed poise after getting turned entering his pit stall, but fortunately received no significant damage despite sliding into the inside pit wall.

He also avoided a multi-car incident on the front stretch about halfway through the second stage, again avoiding potential trouble. He would advance into the top-25 about halfway through the race overall, finishing 22nd in stage two, and from there only built on his running position.

In a final 95-lap stage that saw a total of four cautions, Smith eventually worked his way into the top-20, and survived a pair of late-race cautions to bring home the 17th-place finish in NASCAR overtime.

The Cup Series heads next to Sonoma Raceway, where race coverage next Sunday is set for 4 p.m. It will air on FS1 for the network’s final race of the 2022 season, with radio coverage set for PRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Official Release
Previous articleHagan and Dodge Power Brokers Back in Winner’s Circle with Victory at NHRA New England Nationals
Next articleKeselowski Gains Seven Spots in Overtime for 20th-Place Finish

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

My Betting Site

Online Casino

brand new bingo sites



American Muscle

10 deposit casinos

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category