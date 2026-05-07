Forte Racing Heads to COTA Looking to Build on Strong Sebring Performance

Thienes and Kujala Return for Second Round of VPRC Endurance Challenge

Austin, Texas (Thursday, May 7, 2026) – Forte Racing returns to Circuit of The Americas (COTA) this weekend for the second round of the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Airbnb Endurance Challenge, looking to build on a strong season-opening performance at Sebring International Raceway.

Brian Thienes and co-driver Patrick Kujala opened the endurance campaign with an impressive second-place overall finish in the No. 77 Thienes Engineering Ligier JS P325, with Thienes also capturing the Bronze Cup class victory. The result placed Thienes first in the Bronze Cup standings and second overall in the championship heading into the COTA weekend.

This weekend presents a new challenge for LMP3 competitors as teams take on the full 3.4-mile Grand Prix circuit and two-hour endurance format at Circuit of The Americas, a significant step up from the shorter sprint configuration used earlier in the season. Combined with warmer conditions and evolving race strategy requirements, the event will test both driver performance and team execution across the board.

With valuable data collected from Sebring and a productive two-day test at Circuit of The Americas, Forte Racing enters the weekend focused on refining performance and continuing its early-season momentum.

The pairing of Thienes and Kujala returns to the No. 77 entry with growing confidence, combining experience and momentum as they look to build on their Sebring result while adapting to the evolving demands of the endurance format.

“Looking forward to returning to Circuit of The Americas with Patrick Kujala to build on a good start of the year where we finished second at Sebring,” Thienes said. “I look forward to working with US RaceTronics, who always provides a well-prepared car, and driving a car engineered by one of the best engineers in the business, Pete Jacobs.”

Kujala, who quickly adapted to the new Ligier JS P325 platform at Sebring, continues to play a key role in the development of the car as the team builds its understanding of both the chassis and race strategy over longer formats.

“Excited to be racing together with Brian again!” Kujala said. “We learned a lot from the new car and collected valuable data, so we are better prepared coming into this race weekend.”

Behind the scenes, Forte Racing Technical Director Peter Jacobs said the team is well-positioned heading into the weekend following a productive test at COTA, which allowed the group to gather critical data ahead of the full Grand Prix circuit and endurance race format.

“COTA is one of the most technically demanding tracks, not only for the driver but for the team as well,” Jacobs said. “Thankfully, we were able to complete two solid days of testing, which provided ample data and driver time. Both Patrick and Brian displayed a high level of talent, and we’re now in a position to fine-tune the car heading into the race weekend.”

Team manager David Cozart echoed the team’s confidence heading into the weekend, noting the effort put in across testing, preparation, and continued development since the season opener.

“The whole team is excited for this weekend,” Cozart said. “We tested at this track a few weeks ago, and everyone has put in a lot of hours both on and off the track since then. Forte Racing is in a strong position to compete, and we look forward to a great weekend.”

Team owner Shane Seneviratne said the combination of early-season momentum and additional track time at COTA provides the team with a strong opportunity to continue progressing in the endurance program.

“Sebring was a great way to start the endurance season, especially considering how little time we had with the new car going into that weekend,” said Seneviratne. “Now, having completed a proper test at COTA and with a better understanding of both the car and the demands of the full circuit, we’re in a much stronger position heading into this race.

The endurance format adds another layer of strategy, and execution will be key. Brian and Patrick work extremely well together, and we’ve already seen what they’re capable of. The goal this weekend is to continue building, refine the car, and put ourselves in a position to fight at the front.”

Broadcast Information:

The VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Airbnb Endurance Challenge returns to Circuit of The Americas May 7-9 for the second of four two-hour endurance races in the 2026 season. The race on Saturday at 12:05 p.m. ET streams live on the IMSA Official YouTube channel.

For updates, behind-the-scenes coverage, and live action from the paddock, follow @ForteRacing on Instagram.

ABOUT FORTE RACING (Formerly US RaceTronics)

Founded in 2023, Forte Racing is a motorsports team based in Los Angeles and Charlotte. Under the watchful eye of Shane Seneviratne, the team competed in various racing series, including the IMSA WeatherTech GTD Championship, the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo and, in 2025, expanded by adding a single-car entry in the inaugural McLaren Trophy America Championship.

Building on the foundation of US RaceTronics, the team has quickly built a strong reputation with multiple podium finishes, race wins, and several North American and World Championships. The team will expand to a four-car McLaren Trophy America program for 2026 in addition to continuing their presence in the IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge. For more information about the team, its drivers, and race operations, visit www.forteracing.com.

About O’Gara Motorsport

O’Gara Motorsport was founded in 2014 by owner Tom O’Gara and celebrated winning the 2015 North American Lamborghini Super Trofeo driver and team Championships. The team goal is to achieve victories in the Series as well as showcasing the brands of their sponsors both on and off the track. With a vertically integrated platform that starts at the dealership and accelerates to the top levels of professional sports car racing, everyone at O’Gara is dedicated to providing a comprehensive program for anyone, from the casually curious to the dedicated racer.