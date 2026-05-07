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Canal Coffee Co. Returns as Boyd’s Primary Sponsor at Charlotte

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Mooresville, NC (May 7, 2026) Fast and friendly Canal Coffee Co.® will again be the primary sponsor for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver, Spencer Boyd at the Memorial Day Weekend race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Founded in 2023, Canal Coffee Co. is a family-owned, drive-thru coffee shop serving specialty drinks, hot breakfast, baked goods, and lunch.

The North Carolina based company is set to announce a fresh menu for the summer which includes some amazing collaborations and cool new blends. Boyd has been tapped to help promote these and their newest location in Gastonia, NC. The second store in Gastonia is located at 1957 Hoffman Road and opens on June 6, 2026.

“It is always an honor to have partners return year after year, stated Spencer Boyd. “We had a lot fun last year creating content and getting to know the team over at Canal Coffee Co. We developed the Freedom Fuel drink last year and I got to serve some folks at a drive thru. We’ve got some really exciting things planned for this year and can’t wait for all the fans to see!”

In the spirit of Memorial Day and the NASCAR Salutes campaign, Canal Coffee proudly always offers a 10% discount to all active or retired firefighters, police, EMS, and military personnel at all locations, as a small way to thank them for their service.

Lydia Ward and Allison Sumpter from Canal Coffee Co. teamed up to say, “We love NASCAR! All of our locations are Drive-Thru’s so make your next pit stop at one of our 8 locations, with more coming soon, and fuel your next adventure with Canal Coffee Co.!”

Catch Spencer Boyd driving the Canal Coffee race truck at the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race, the North Carolina Education Lottery 200, on Friday, May 22, 2026, at 7:30 PM ET. This exciting race, part of the Coca-Cola 600 weekend, will be broadcast live on FS1.

About Canal Coffee Co.
We are dedicated to supporting local communities by contributing a portion of our sales to causes we believe in. With locations in North Carolina and South Carolina, Canal Coffee Co. continues to grow and spread joy.

For more information, visit canalcoffeecompany.com/contact
Follow us on Instagram: @canalcoffeecompany, Facebook Canal Coffee Company X: @canalcoffeeco
Download the Canal Coffee Co. mobile app on Google Play or Apple Store

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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