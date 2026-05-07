Front Row Motorsports: Watkins Glen International NCTS Race Advance (Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith)

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Watkins Glen International NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

Bully Hill Vineyards 176 at The Glen

Date: Friday, May 8, 2026

Event: Race 8 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Watkins Glen International (2.45-miles)

#of Laps: 72

Time/TV/Radio: 4:30 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90

FRM Points Standings:

Chandler Smith (2nd)

Layne Riggs (3rd)

Layne Riggs Notes

Layne Riggs and the No. 34 team enter this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen International third in the driver standings for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Riggs travels to New York with an advantage over the other series regulars in the field, holding a dominating win from the St. Petersburg Grand Prix. While this will only be Riggs’ second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at the 2.45-mile, road course, he scored a 10th-place finish in his track debut in 2025.

Due to a NASCAR-issued missing lug nut penalty after the event at the Texas Motor Speedway last weekend, Competition Director Drew Blickensderfer will serve as crew chief on the No. 34 entry this weekend at Watkins Glen International, while Dylan Cappello serves a one-race suspension.

Love’s Travel Stops returns with Riggs and the No. 34 team for Friday’s race. Love’s Travel Stops rolls out a major update to the Love’s App, introducing a unified Love’s Rewards program that now benefits every customer who stops at Love’s. Whether fueling up, grabbing a snack or stocking up on Love’s-branded products, customers can now save and earn points at every turn simply by scanning the Love’s App in-store or at the pump. The new Love’s Rewards program focuses on delivering meaningful value at every stop and aims to make Love’s the first stop drivers think of on the road. Love’s Rewards App users can also save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store. To explore all the new benefits of the Love’s Rewards program, visit www.loves.com/loves-rewards.

“With the series going to more road/street courses, we have put a ton of emphasis on our road/street course program this year,” said Riggs. “It’s paid off for us so far, and I think we enter this weekend’s race in a really good spot to continue to stack up points. May is one of the longer months for us, in terms of the number of races, so it’s important to stay focused and not make mistakes. I know the Front Row team will give me fast trucks, it’s just a matter of executing and being there in the end.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Truck Chief: Brandon Selph

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Mechanic: Robert Benzenhafer

Interior Specialist: Brian Sliney

Spotter: Josh Williams

Transport Driver: James O’Neal

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Jackman: Kendall Futrell

Fueler: Patrick Gaddy

Chandler Smith Notes

Friday’s event at Watkins Glen International will be Chandler Smith’s third NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at the track. In his two previous NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the road course, Smith has a career best finish of 23rd, coming in the 2025 race. In addition to his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts, Smith has also made two appearances at the track in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. His best finish came in 2024 while racing for Joe Gibbs Racing, starting the race in sixth and finishing in fourth. Following last Friday’s race at the Texas Motor Speedway, Smith has dropped to second in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series driver standings but is just 14 points behind leader Kaden Honeycutt.

Oswego County will join Smith and the No. 38 Ford F-150 team for the 72-lap event. Established in 1816 through an act of the New York State Legislature, Oswego County will now make their NASCAR debut with a dark blue “fish scheme”. Spanning 968 square miles, Oswego County is comprised of two cities, 10 villages and 22 towns, all of which is accessible from state and interstate highways, waterways and a municipal airport that sees over 25,000 take-offs and landings each year.

“I feel like our road course program is pretty solid,” said Smith. “We ran well at St. Pete, so I have high hopes for this weekend in Watkins Glen. We lost some points after Texas, but I have a good feeling we can get them back this weekend and regain the championship lead. It’s great to have Oswego County on board for this weekend. This team has a lot of luck when it comes to ‘fish trucks’ so hopefully this one is no different.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Engineer: Roland Kummel

Mechanic: Rowan Mason

Mechanic: Mahlon Borkholder

Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Josh Francos

Rear Tire Changer: Curtis Thompson

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Jackman: Shane Perry

Fueler: Anthony Bryarly

ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT OSWEGO COUNTY

Oswego County was established in 1816 through an act of the New York State Legislature. It is comprised of two cities, 10 villages and 22 towns across 968 square miles of land. With state and interstate highways, waterways and a municipal airport that sees over 25,000 take-offs and landings each year, Oswego County is easily accessible for residents and visitors alike.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.