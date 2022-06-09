Dean Thompson – DoorDash 250 Race Advance

Race Advance – DoorDash 250 (75 Laps/149.25 Miles) | Sonoma Raceway

Saturday, June 11 | Sonoma, Calif. | 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 40 Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Dean Thompson (Anaheim, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Joe Lax

Thompson on making his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Debut at Sonoma: “I’m excited to head back to my home state and to a track that I have familiarity with in Sonoma. The ability to compete in the ARCA Menards Series West race will be a good confidence-booster for me prior to running the Truck Series race and that ability to bring some notes back to our No. 40 Worldwide Express team works as an advantage for us this weekend.”

Thompson at Sonoma Raceway: Thompson makes his first-career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Sonoma Raceway Saturday. He made one ARCA Menards Series West start at the California road course in 2021 and ran to a sixth-place finish after starting 13th.

Thompson will also run the ARCA Menard Series West General Tire 200 at Sonoma on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET in the No. 40 Thompson Pipe Group Chevrolet.

On the Truck: Thompson and the No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado will have the Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/Unishippers paint scheme on display for Saturday’s NCWTS race at Sonoma Raceway

Last Time Out (Toyota 200 – Start: 25th / Finish: 14th): Thompson and the No. 40 Worldwide Express team had their strategy go their way Saturday at Gateway to come away with a 14th-place finish. Thompson ran as high as ninth in the race and was the highest-finishing Niece Motorsports entry on the afternoon.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 120,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains. With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $4 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, please visit www.wwex.com, www.globaltranz.com and www.unishippers.com.

