Ross Chastain – DoorDash 250 Race Advance

Race Advance – DoorDash 250 (75 Laps/149.25 Miles) | Sonoma Raceway

Saturday, June 11 | Sonoma, Calif. | 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain (Alva, Fla.) | Crew Chief: Cody Efaw

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @RossChastain

Chastain on making his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at Sonoma: “I’m looking forward to going road course racing at Sonoma for the first time in the Truck Series with Worldwide Express. The road course program at Niece Motorsports has continued its upward progression in recent years as the Truck Series schedule has called for it and we’re ready to add another win sticker to our Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado out West this weekend.”

Triple Digit Starts in the Truck Series: Chastain makes his 100th career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start Saturday at Sonoma Raceway. Through 99 career races spanning 12 seasons in the series, Chastain has four wins (Kansas 2019, Gateway 2019, Pocono 2019, Charlotte 2022), 18 top-fives, and 43 top-10s.

Chastain at Sonoma Raceway (NCWTS): Chastain makes his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Sonoma Saturday.

Chastain has made two starts in the NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma Raceway, one each during the 2019 and 2021 seasons. He ran to a seventh-place finish in 2021 after starting 29th to secure his first career top-10 at the California road course.

On the Truck: Chastain will pilot the No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado Saturday at Sonoma Raceway.

Last Time Out (North Carolina Education Lottery 200 – Start: 5th / Finish: 1st): Ross Chastain wheeled the No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet to Niece Motorsports’ fourth victory in team history Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway in his 99th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start. Chastain led four laps Friday night en route to the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 victory after assuming the lead following a caution on the first green-white-checkered attempt.

The win marks Chastain’s fourth career NCWTS win and first since 2019. He has also won two NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) races this season at Circuit of the Americas (March 27) and Talladega (April 24). Chastain owns all four of Niece Motorsports’ victories to date in the NCWTS and marks his and the company’s first trip to victory lane since 2019.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 120,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains.

With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $4 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, visit wwexracing.com.

Follow Ross Chastain on Instagram and on the web: @rosschastain / rosschastain.com