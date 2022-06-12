Toyota Racing – NCS Sonoma Post-Race Report – 06.12.22

BUSCH LEADS TOYOTA IN SONOMA

Kurt Busch battles for top-20 finish

SONOMA, Calif. (June 12, 2022) – Kurt Busch (18th) led Toyota in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday evening.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sonoma Raceway

Race 16 of 36 – 218.9 miles, 110 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Daniel Suarez*

2nd, Chris Buescher*

3rd, Michael McDowell*

4th, Kevin Harvick*

5th, Austin Cindric*

18th, KURT BUSCH

26th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

27th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

30th, KYLE BUSCH

31st, DENNY HAMLIN

36th, BUBBA WALLACE

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 DoorDash Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 36th

How do you put all the bad luck into perspective?

“Off weekend, that is what we need to reset. I guess the mustache needs to come off. Really just biding our time. I was doing less shifting than I was doing in practice – just trying to conserve some tire. Never had an overrev, never went the wrong way, and she just blew. I hate it. I hate it for our team. I hate it for all of our partners. We deserve to be finishing a lot better than we have been these last couple of months. Like you said, the hits keep coming. We’ve got to bounce back. There is nothing like some good adversity to pipe through to get us back where we need to be, but it’s just a bummer. TRD is the best. We will figure it out. We’re all scratching our heads trying to figure it out, but just an unfortunate end to our day.”

#

