WIGHT MOTORSPORTS WINS AT CHAUDIÈRE

First victory of the year for Ranger

(June 12, 2022) The Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) prepared #27 driven by Roxton Pond, Quebec’s Andrew Ranger scored the race win at round number four of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series this past Saturday at the Autodrome Chaudière near Valley Jonction, Quebec. It was the second win at the quarter-mile track for Ranger and the first win as a Crew Chief for Cayden Lapcevich with the team.

After starting the 250-lap race in eighth position Ranger had made his way to second position by the scheduled midway break. However, a pit stop penalty sent Ranger to the back of the field for the restart. When the race resumed Ranger was able to run both high and low effectively on the track and once again charged to the front taking over top spot and holding on for the 31st win of his career.

It was a strong showing for several WMI cars with Rookie of the Year contender Brandon Watson climbing up to fifth spot before a spin set him back. Watson still managed a ninth-place result. A late race tangle also prevented Mark Dilley from picking up a top-ten finish.

QUOTES:

“What a great drive by Andrew to pick up the victory. The team did a great job to adjust the car during practice, good call by Cayden during the pit stop not to make big changes and let the race play out. Happy for both to pick up their first win together”.

“Really nice drive by Brandon too. He’s never been here before and started mid-pack but drove a smart race to get up to fifth. It’s disappointing he got turned around by another car, but he still managed a top-ten finish”.

“Disappointed for Mark too, he also got tangled up with another driver. After getting hit in a big collision near the end of the race we’re glad TJ is okay. And Glenn had a mechanical issue putting him out early. We’ve got a bit of work to do before the next race in Newfoundland”.

-David Wight, WMI Principal

WMI TEAM RESULTS:

Ranger 1st, Watson 9th, Dilley 12th, Rinomato 20th, Styres 23rd

TV & LIVE STREAMING

The race from the Autodrome Chaudière will be broadcast on TSN Saturday June 18th at 3PM Eastern. It will also air on RDS2 at a date and time to be determined. All races are streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States.

NEXT EVENT:

Round four of the 2022 season will take the WMI teams to Newfoundland and the Pinty’s Series first ever visit to Eastbound International Speedway for 225 laps of action on Saturday June 25th.

The 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 13 total races in five provinces with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.

