Petty GMS Race Recap: Sonoma Raceway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 34th

FINISH: 23rd

POINTS: 26th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Our Allegiant Chevrolet needed some tweaks off the truck yesterday, so unfortunately we started behind with qualifying in the back. The adjustments our No. 42 team made before the race definitely helped and we kept working on it throughout the race. Track position was the key today though. Hopefully we learned a few things that we can apply to our next road course race in a few weeks. Our group will enjoy the off-weekend and get back to business for Nashville.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 33rd

FINISH: 22nd

POINTS: 16th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “We just missed the mark this weekend with our FOCUSfactor Chevy. We made some adjustments after practice that didn’t really help us in qualifying. We put ourselves in a hole with where we qualified and decided to make additional changes to better our car for the race. Unfortunately, those changes didn’t help much and we fought the handling all day. We’ll go back to the shop and take the time to look over the notes and data to see where we can improve before we go to Road America in a couple of weeks.”

