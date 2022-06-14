DGR NCWTS Advance: Knoxville Raceway

Saturday, June 18
Track: Knoxville Raceway, .5-mile dirt oval
Race: 13 of 23
Event: Clean Harbors 150 (150 laps, 75 miles)
Schedule
Friday, June 17
First Practice: 7:05 p.m. ET
Final Practice: 9:00 p.m. ET
Saturday, June 18
Qualifying Races: 7:00 p.m. ET
Race: 9:00 p.m. ET (FOX Sports 1)
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150
- The Clean Harbors 150 marks Hailie Deegan’s second appearance at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway — her 36th career start in the NCWTS.
- Deegan scored her second-best qualifying result of the season last Saturday, lining up in ninth place at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.
- Deegan is known for her dirt prowess, climbing the ranks of off-road competition before transitioning to stock car racing. In addition, she regularly makes appearances at Millbridge Speedway, competing in her dirt micro sprint car.
- In her previous NCWTS outing at Knoxville Raceway, Deegan qualified in fourth position en route to a 21st place finish. She also had a runner-up performance behind Tony Stewart when the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) series ran at the historic venue in 2021.
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
- Tanner Gray will make his 13th NCWTS start of the 2022 season in his second career appearance at Knoxville Raceway.
- Last time out at Sonoma Raceway, the Ford driver marched from a 27th place qualifying effort to record a 13th place finish.
- In three Truck Series starts on dirt, Gray has an average finish of 19.6, with a best result of 13th coming at the 2021 Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.
- Veteran Crew Chief Jerry Baxter will be making his 10th career dirt appearance in the NASCAR ranks, having scored a 2014 NCWTS win at Eldora Speedway with Bubba Wallace.
Todd Gilliland, No. 17 Frontline Enterprises Ford F-150
- Todd Gilliland is set to make his first career appearance for David Gilliland Racing in the NCWTS this Saturday at Knoxville Raceway.
- The 22-year-old has recorded victories with the organization in both K&N and ARCA competition, securing wins at Bristol Motor Speedway, New Smyrna Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.
- The Cup Series Rookie of the Year candidate has four career NCWTS starts on dirt, recording a best finish of fourth at both Bristol Motor Speedway and Knoxville Raceway last season.
- Crew Chief Seth Smith will be making his first start atop the box at Knoxville Raceway. Smith has guided an array of DGR drivers to an average finish of 10.3 in his three crew chief appearances this season.