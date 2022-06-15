Atlas Roofing to Sponsor ARCA Menards Series’ Annual Visit to Springfield

Toledo, Oh. (June 15, 2022) –Atlas Roofing Corporation has signed on as the title sponsor of the ARCA Menards Series race on the Springfield Mile at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The Atlas 100 is set for 2 pm ET/1 pm CT on Sunday, August 21 and will be televised live on MAVTV.

It marks the first involvement for Atlas with the series. Based in Atlanta, Atlas Roofing Corporation manufactures roof shingles, polyiso insulation, molded polystyrene, and paper and coated facers for new construction, remodels, and renovations.

“We always look forward to the summer months because that’s prime roofing season,” said Stanley Bastek, sales and marketing vice president for the Shingles and Underlayments division at Atlas. “It’s exciting for all of us to see the Atlas name as the entitlement sponsor for an ARCA Menards Series race, and even better for us to be associated with one of the most unique and traditional races on the schedule.”

The final weekend of the Illinois State Fair has featured two days of motorsports on the one-mile dirt oval since the 1960s, with the open wheel cars on Saturday and stock cars on Sunday. ARCA has sanctioned the stock car portion of the weekend since 1983, the first two of which were co-sanctioned with USAC. As it has since the 1950s, the USAC Silver Crown Series will once again be a part of the weekend with a 100-mile race on Saturday, August 20.

“The race at Springfield is one of our cornerstone events, stretching back to 1983,” said ARCA president Ron Drager. “It’s one of the races that we can directly tie back to the formative days of the sport when stock car races were held on dirt fairgrounds tracks all across the country. We’re proud to carry on this tradition, and we’re pleased to partner with Atlas for what promises to be a memorable day of racing.”

“We are thrilled to have Atlas on board for the ARCA Menards Series race at Springfield,” said Bob Sargent, president of Track Enterprises, promoter of the weekend’s racing events at the Illinois State Fair. “We have a long-standing relationship with ARCA and with the fair, and it’s always great to bring new partners into the sport.”

Ticket information for the Atlas 100 can be found at TrackEnterprises.com; for complete event information, including weekend schedule and broadcast updates, please visit ARCARacing.com.

-ARCA-

About Atlas Roofing

Atlas Roofing Corporation is an innovative, customer-oriented provider of asphalt shingles, roof underlayments, rigid expanded polystyrene and polyiso insulation, geofoam, cold chain, protective packaging, lost foam, and cutting-edge coated and paper facers and underlayments for a diverse set of markets. Made in the USA and installed on over one million roofs, Atlas designer shingles with Scotchgard™ Protector provide durability and lasting curb appeal by preventing ugly black streaks caused by algae. As the highest rated Class 4 impact resistant asphalt shingle on the market, Atlas shingles provide high-performance and superior protection with beautiful, long-lasting color.

For more information, please visit www.atlasroofing.com.

About Menards

Menards home improvement stores are well known throughout the Midwest for a complete selection of high-quality, name brand merchandise and all the tools, materials and supplies for any job. Menards offers full-service lumberyards, beautiful garden centers, name brand appliances, pet & wildlife products and even a line of convenience groceries to provide a one-stop shopping experience. Whether just needing a light bulb, gallon of paint or household supplies, or building a deck, fence or new home, there is something for everyone at Menards whether a beginning do-it-yourselfer or more experienced contractor.

A family-owned and -run company started in 1958, Menards currently operates 305 stores located in 14 Midwestern states. Menards is known throughout the home improvement industry as the low-price leader; it’s no wonder their famous slogan – “SAVE BIG MONEY” – is so widely known and easy to remember. Menards does things right – the company’s strength and success can be seen in the well-stocked and maintained stores, the lowest prices in town, and the way Guests are always treated like family.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) is among the leading and most versatile auto racing sanctioning bodies in the country. Founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum, the organization administers more than 100 events each year in multiple racing series, including the ARCA Menards Series, the ARCA/CRA Super Series and the ARCA Midwest Tour, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways.