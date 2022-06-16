Lawless Alan – Clean Harbors 150 Race Advance

Race Advance – Clean Harbors 150 (150 Laps/75 Miles) | Knoxville Raceway

Saturday, June 18 | Knoxville, Iowa | 9 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Darren Fraley

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @lawlessalan25

Alan on running his second dirt race of the 2022 season: “I’m excited to go back to dirt racing this weekend at Knoxville. Our No. 45 team is prepared to take on the weekend in Knoxville with a fresh mindset on the tail end of this eight-week stretch. We’re ready to dig.”

Alan at Knoxville Raceway: Alan makes his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Sonoma Raceway Saturday.

Saturday marks Alan’s second career NCWTS event on dirt after recording a 30th-place finish at Bristol Dirt in April.

On the Truck: Alan will pilot the No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado Saturday at Knoxville Raceway.

Last Time Out (DoorDash 250 – Start: 19th / Finish: 25th): “Our No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet was strong from the start and we made ground on the field quickly. We had top-15 speed all afternoon, but unfortunately we got collected in a late-race incident that took away from our chances at a better result. The speed in our Chevrolet Silverado was really encouraging and we’ll build on that heading into Knoxville next week.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time. AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com

Follow Lawless Alan on Instagram and on the web: @lawless_alan / www.lawlessalanracing.com