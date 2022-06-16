Morgan & Morgan to Sponsor NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Driver Chris Hacker at Nashville Superspeedway

ORLANDO, Fla. – Morgan & Morgan, America’s largest injury law firm, will become an official sponsor of professional driver Chris Hacker for the upcoming NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn. on June 24.

Chris Hacker is the first NASCAR driver known to have a brachial plexus birth injury that limits movement in his left arm. Brachial plexus injuries occur when a baby’s neck is stretched to one side during birth, damaging the network of nerves that controls the muscles from the shoulder down to the fingers.

The injury could lead to loss of function, sensation and complete paralysis of the upper arm. After three major surgeries, including nerve grafting and tendon transfers, Hacker has gained sufficient mobility in his arm to race.

“Chris is an incredible young man that has had to overcome many obstacles to pursue his dreams, and we are proud to help make his dream a reality,” said Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan.

“Morgan & Morgan’s mission ‘For The People’ was inspired by my brother Tim, who suffered from a tragic accident that left him paralyzed. Chris and Tim’s experiences are the stories of countless Americans.

“Every day our attorneys give clients a fighting chance to achieve justice, to receive the compensation they deserve and to have the opportunity to keep their injuries from dictating the rest of their lives.”

Hacker started his racing career at eight years old racing in Quarter Midgets. He quickly moved up to Bandolero, where he won two state championships, and then to INEX Legend Cars, where he went on to win the Indianapolis Speedrome Championship in the Young Lions category.

At the age of 13, he became the youngest driver to ever to win a Champion Racing Association event. After an unfortunate wreck in 2015 that required costly car repairs, Hacker’s dream of becoming a NASCAR driver seemed out of reach.

It was then that his parents informed him they had sought justice for the medical malpractice that contributed to his birth injury, and that he had settlement funds from the injury that he would acquire when he turned 18.

With the funds from his settlement, Hacker was able to make the necessary repairs and modifications to his car and jumpstart his racing career. He made his debut in the Camping World Truck Series on August 20, 2021, at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in the Toyota 200.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Morgan & Morgan,” said Chris Hacker. “The work they do every day to fight for families and kids affected by birth injuries is life-changing. I got this injury within my first minutes of life, and had my parents not worked to get that accountability, I could have been limited by that my entire life.

“Without attorneys like those at Morgan & Morgan, I would not be able to live my dream as a race car driver.”

As part of the partnership, Hacker’s Reaume Brothers Racing truck will be wrapped in Morgan & Morgan branding featuring founder John Morgan and he will be dressed in a branded fire suit in the firm’s blue and yellow color scheme at Nashville Superspeedway.

The Rackley Roofing 200 (150 laps | 199.5 miles) is the 13th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Qualifying will follow immediately beginning at 3:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag on later in the day shortly after 7:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

About Morgan & Morgan:

As America’s largest injury law firm, Morgan & Morgan has recovered more than $13 billion for over 300,000 clients. Throughout the United States, our attorneys fulfill our “For The People” commitment in over 50 practice areas, including national mass torts and class actions, labor and employment, civil rights, and product liability, among many others.

We co-counsel with hundreds of other law firms, who refer thousands of cases to us.

Our firm has taken on some of the biggest corporations across the globe, including BP, Facebook, Google, Monsanto, and Lockheed Martin, and recovered billions in complex national litigation, including $1.8 billion in the Porter Ranch Gas Leak case in 2021.

Learn more at forthepeople.com.

About Reaume Brothers Racing:

Reaume Brothers Racing is entering their fifth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series fielding the No. 33 and No. 43 entries in 2022.

Reaume Brothers Racing is dedicated to providing unparalleled excellence and quality to our drivers, team members and partners.

We are committed to building value by bringing and creating a culture of competitiveness, performance and teamwork.