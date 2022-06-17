Famous People Who Love Playing at Online Casinos

Let’s face it, there’s nothing that quite captures our imagination as much as the private lives of celebrities. I mean, who wasn’t glued to the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial? Who doesn’t love seeing which celebrities have lost weight and how they managed it? We were all trying to figure out the weight loss secrets of Doja Cat when we saw her pictures.

Celebrities are also well-known for having an exorbitant amount of money. We love to see how they spend it as well – new houses, handbags worth thousands – and even frittering away millions to claim the best casino bonuses online. These are no longer dark and shady, dubious places filled with dubious people. They have never been more mainstream and appeal to the masses – the old and young, the well-off and the less well-off, the experienced and the inexperienced. Here, we look at the famous people out there that love playing at online casino sites.

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck is one hell of an A-lister in Hollywood and he is well known for his love of gambling. When he isn’t filming blockbuster movies, Affleck can often be found playing at land-based and online casino sites.

This hasn’t always been an easy ride though and he has been known to spend a little too much time and money playing casino games and he has had to make efforts to keep his enjoyment of gambling under control. He seems to now enjoy his favorite games as an enjoyable pastime. According to rumors, his favorite games include poker and blackjack.

James Wood

Another popular actor in the US who is known for his love of card games is James Wood – a self-professed gambler. In the early days of online casinos, he was one of the first famous people to actually endorse celebrity poker. He is also often seen visiting establishments such as Foxwoods Resort Casino, his regular.

He is not afraid of his love of online casinos and is proud of his passion for poker games. Not only was he one of the first to endorse celebrity poker, but he was also the first celebrity to endorse Hollywood poker, which is an online betting room platform that allows players to place real money on games. It also gives players the chance to play against – and possibly beat – big named celebrities.

Matt Damon

Although Matt Damon has become someone who has famously needed saving – whether it be as Private Ryan or in the Martian movie, it was his love of gambling that was mirrored and possibly sparked in one of his earlier movies, Rounders.

The 1998 movie looks at the high stakes of underground gambling – and to prepare for the role he had to play in different poker matches for research purposes – and it seems to have rubbed off on him. In 2011, it was suggested that Damon was amongst the top Hollywood players who enjoyed a game of Texas Hold’em. He was known to accompany close friend Ben Affleck to games – and he is now believed to enjoy some online casino action.

Jennifer Tilly

Online gambling isn’t just the domain of the males. We have also included a female celebrity on the list, Jennifer Tilly – who has taken the love of online casinos to the next level. She loves a flutter on her favorite games and has been known to enjoy seven-figure winnings. She is widely regarded as being a professional poker player and an online gambling expert. Tilly would very much be right at home in tournaments such as the World Series of Poker.

It is the classic three-reel online slot games that seem to be her favorite type of games – and she likes to spend her money both at online casinos and in the land-based casinos of the Las Vegas strip.

Conclusion

Just like us mere mortals, celebrities also like to test their luck at online casino sites. Some will win – and others will lose, but most of these will have plenty of money at their disposal should they hit a run of bad form. Unfortunately, there are some famous faces such as Ben Affleck and Charlie Sheen that have faced issues and been able to get help. But most simply only bet what they can afford – which is a lot! If this is something you’re interested in, find a safe site – and remember, set a budget and stick to it.