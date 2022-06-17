Young’s Motorsports Knoxville Raceway June Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Knoxville Raceway | Clean Harbors 150

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Kaz Grala

Primary Partner(s): Ruedebusch

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Steven Dawson

2022 Driver Points Position: 33rd

2022 Owner Points Position: 19th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 101

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Still Truckin’: This weekend at Knoxville Raceway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Kaz Grala back as the driver of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST who returns to the organization for the fifth time during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

The former Truck Series winner has competed for Young’s Motorsports at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track and most recently at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.

Sponsor Intel: For the 13th Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes returning partner Ruedebusch as the primary marketing partner on Grala’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 150-lap event this weekend.

Ruedebusch Development & Construction Inc. is a highly qualified, vertically integrated full-service commercial construction, and real estate development company located in Madison, Wisconsin which offers: Commercial Real Estate Development Design Build Construction Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Economic Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Facility Consulting.

The Lowdown: Earlier this year Young’s Motorsports confirmed that Grala who will race in all three of NASCAR’s national divisions throughout the 2022 season will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for 11 races throughout the season including Saturday night’s race at Knoxville Raceway.

In addition to Las Vegas, COTA, Bristol, Sonoma, and Knoxville, Grala will also compete at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

2022: In his four Truck Series races this season as the pilot of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports flagship entry, Grala has delivered a season-high 14th place finish twice in March at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and in the inaugural Door Dash 250 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June.

In his other events for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team, Grala has finished 30th (Las Vegas) and 26th (Bristol Dirt) respectively.

Kaz Grala Truck Series Knoxville Raceway Stats: Saturday night’s Clean Harbors 150 will mark Grala’s inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at the famed Iowa dirt track.

Kaz Grala Truck Series Dirt Track Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a dirt track, Grala has made two starts throughout his career carrying an average finishing position of 28.5.

Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway | Door Dash 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Grala made his 40th career Truck Series start.

After starting the race, a respectable 20th aboard his No. 02 Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST – Grala maintained his pace inside the top-20 for a majority of the event and persevered through road course race strategy to earn his second top-15 finish of the year with a 14th place run at the checkered flag.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Grala as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson.

A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his 14th Truck Series race. The Clean Harbors 150 will be his first race as crew chief at the half-mile dirt track.

Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C.

Kaz Grala Pre-Race Quote:

On Knoxville Raceway: “I have absolutely no idea what to expect at Knoxville. If the race goes anything like last year’s did, I’m sure there will be carnage, so we’ll do everything we can to be there at the end.

“I did really well at Eldora a few years ago considering I don’t have any dirt in my background, however, Bristol this year was far from the weekend we wanted.

“I’m hoping Knoxville will correlate a bit more closely to Eldora than Bristol so we can put our Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST up front and have some fun.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): Freedom Warranty

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

2022 Driver Points Position: 27th

2022 Owner Points Position: 30th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 009

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

New Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd invades Knoxville Raceway settled in aboard his new Truck number and leadership eyeing his first top-10 of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and second win of his Truck Series career.

No. 132: This weekend at Knoxville, Boyd will make his 132nd career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 79th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Saturday night.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Knoxville Raceway, Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports welcome Freedom Warranty as the primary marketing partner for the 13th race of the 2022 Truck Series season.

Freedom Warranty is the fastest-growing vehicle service contract administrator in the nation, offering a variety of products sold exclusively through authorized auto dealers, certified repair facilities, established lenders, and accredited insurance agencies in 23 states and the District of Columbia.

Their goal is to provide a valuable service to automobile owners who want to protect their investment and shield them from unexpected repairs. By providing superior service to contract holders, they strive to provide dependable coverage with customer care that goes above and beyond.

Visit Freedom Warranty at freedomwarranty.com.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Knoxville Raceway Stats: Saturday night’s Clean Harbors 150 will mark Boyd’s inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at the famed Iowa dirt track.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Dirt Track Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a dirt track, Boyd has two starts throughout his career carrying an average finishing position of 24.5.

Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway | Door Dash 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Sonoma Raceway, Boyd made his 78th career Truck Series start.

After starting 36th for the 75-lap race, Boyd maintained a solid pace in his No. 12 Grofully Chevrolet Silverado RST and continued to climb the running order throughout the race with a strong Stage 3 effort that produced a respectable 23rd place lead lap finish.

To The Point(s): Entering Knoxville, Boyd sits 27th in the championship standings.

26 points separate Boyd from 20th in the championship standings currently held by Corey Heim with 11 races remaining this season.

84 points separate Boyd from 15th in the championship standings occupied by Chase Purdy.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team secures 30th in the Truck Series owner standings.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 78 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 23.0.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Freedom Warranty Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London.

He will crew chief his 58th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 57 races, he has one win, two top-five, and four top-10 finishes to his resume.

The Clean Harbors 150 will be his first race as crew chief at the half-mile dirt track.

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:

On Knoxville: “I’ve never been to Knoxville, but I am hoping what I learned on the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt will be effective for Saturday night in our No. 12 Freedom Warranty Chevrolet Silverado RST.

“A strong finish is exactly what we need to get some momentum on our side ahead of Nashville next weekend.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Thad Moffitt

Primary Partner(s): Clean Harbors

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2022 Driver Points Position: 39th

2022 Owner Points Position: 33rd

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 008

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome!: This weekend at Knoxville Raceway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Trinity, N.C.-native Thad Moffitt as the driver of the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Sponsor Intel: Moffitt will pilot the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST with support from Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors marketing director, Buddy Judy said “We are excited to have our name associated with the legendary Knoxville Raceway; it only makes sense to team with a legendary family like the Petty’s to represent us on the track. Thad has done a great job for our brand in recent years and we are looking forward to a great weekend with Young’s Motorsports and Thad!”

Clean Harbors is North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical, energy, and manufacturing, as well as numerous government agencies.

These customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services.

Through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is North America’s largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil and a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers.

Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean Harbors operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India.

To learn more about Clean Harbors, visit cleanharbors.com or its career site careers.cleanharbors.com.

Thad Moffitt Truck Series Knoxville Raceway Stats: Saturday night’s Clean Harbors 150 will mark Moffitt’s inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at the famed Iowa dirt track.

Thad Moffitt Truck Series Stats: Entering Knoxville, Moffitt has three Truck Series starts to his credit all occurring this season.

Moffitt, the grandson of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and Hall of Famer Richard Petty earned a career-best 18th place in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Thad Moffitt ARCA Menards Series Stats: Moffitt, 21, graduated to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series after a healthy stint in the ARCA Menards Series.

Between 2017 and 2022, Moffitt has 45 ARCA Menards Series starts to his credit with nine top-five and 26 top-10 finishes, including a career-best third, twice at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course respectively.

Earlier this year, Moffitt finished fourth at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway driving the No. 44 Clean Harbors Ford for team owner Jeff McClure.

Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway | Door Dash 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Sonoma Raceway, Austin Dillon made his 73rd career Truck Series start.

After starting 16th for the 75-lap race, Dillon maintained a solid pace in his No. 20 K&L Ready Mix Chevrolet Silverado RST and overcame a mechanical gremlin in Stage 3 to rally to a 17th place lead lap finish.

In two races for Young’s Motorsports this season, Dillon has maneuvered two top-20 finishes, including a season-best 14th on the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt in April.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Moffitt as crew chief of the No. 20 Clean Harbors Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Andrew Abbott.

He will crew chief his 93rd NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday night.

In his previous 92 races, he has one pole, two top-five and seven top-10 finishes

to his resume.

The Clean Harbors 150 will be his first race as crew chief at the half-mile dirt track.

Thad Moffitt Pre-Race Quote:

On Knoxville Raceway: “I’m super excited about the opportunity to team up with Tyler and Youngs Motorsports for the Clean Harbors 150. Clean Harbors is a long-term partner of mine and I would love to give them the showing they deserve.

“I think with Tyler (Young) and the 20 team and I have that opportunity. I’m ready for the challenges of the dirt. It will be fun!”

Race Information:

The Clean Harbors 150 presented by Premier Chevy Dealers (150 laps | 75 miles) is the 12th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 6:05 p.m. – 6:55 p.m. Final practice is set from 8:02 p.m. – 8:27 p.m. Heat races will follow on race day, Saturday, June 18, 2022, beginning at 6:00 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag later in the day shortly after 8:00 p.m. (9:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).