Search
Categories:
Other Series RacingOther Series PR

NITRO RALLYCROSS’ GLOBAL DEBUT COMES TO A THRILLING CONCLUSION AT UK’S LYDDEN HILL RACE CIRCUIT

By Official Release
0
Nitro Rally X Lydden Hill. 19th June2022

­­­ROBIN LARSSON WINS FIRST GROUP E FINAL; TEAMMMATE ANDREAS BAKKERUD FINISHES SECOND

FRASER McCONNELL TOPS SUPERCAR PODIUM; SIMON OLOFSSON TAKES FIRST PLACE IN NRX NEXT; SEBASTIAN ENHOLM WINS

NEW CROSSCAR SUPPORT CLASS

Nitro RX World Tour Continues in Sweden July 30-31

(Kent – 21 June, 2022) The first stop of Nitro Rallycross’ 2022/23 global series culminated with four wide open podium battles, headlined by the first trophy in Nitro RX’s Group E top class. The new disruptive force in motorsports went back to the future last weekend, pitting a world-class lineup of elite racers, including Travis Pastrana (USA), Kris Meeke (GBR) and Oliver Eriksson (SWE), against a reconfigured take on Lydden Hill’s legendary track, now featuring a 90-ft table top as well as a banked “Talladega” turn.

In Group E, Robin Larsson (SWE) swept the weekend, following up his Top Qualifier win on day one with first place in the final. Fellow RX Cartel teammate Andreas Bakkerud (NOR) shared the podium, coming in second, with Niclas Grönholm (FIN) finishing third.

Larsson said afterwards: “We had a really struggling year last year. To be able to do Nitro Rallycross again is so much fun. It’s such tight racing.” He added on Group E’s new FC1-X – the most powerful vehicle in rallycross – “It’s so spectacular to look at and to drive. It was great here [at Lydden Hill] but I know there’s going to be a lot more action as the series goes on.”

Bakkerud added: “This feels damn good. We have been working very much as a team and came into this weekend with a goal to finish top five. So, to come in first and second is very, very good and gives us a lot of self-confidence going into the next races. Robin did such an awesome job. At the same time though, it’s always a bit of a bummer looking at the other guy having the big trophy when I want that, too. So hopefully next time in Sweden I can change that around.”

Group E Final (Round 1):

FinishCar #NameNationTeam
14Robin LarssonSWERX Cartel
213Andreas BakkerudNORRX Cartel
368Niclas GrönholmFINOlsbergs MSE
435Fraser McConnellJAMDRR JC
552Ole Christian VeibyNORDRR JC
616Oliver ErikssonSWEOlsbergs MSE
7199Travis PastranaUSAVermont SportsCar
862Kris MeekeGBRXITE Energy Racing

In the NRX NEXT developmental class,Simon Olofsson (SWE) rebounded from a rough first day when his vehicle sustained significant damage to top the podium in round two. Up-and-comer Tommi Hallman (FIN) took second while Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky (SWE) earned third in just her second Nitro RX NRX NEXT contest.

NRX Next Final (Round 2):

FinishCar #NameNationTeam
152Simon OlofssonSWESimon Olofsson
287Tommi HallmanFINSET Promotion
319Mikaela Ahlin-KottulinskySWEJC
45Kyle SchwartzUSAKyle Schwartz
555Lane VacalaUSADRR JC
636Casper JanssonSWEOlsbergs MSE
79George MegennisUSA#YELLOWSQUAD
888Ole Henry SteinsholtNOROlsbergs MSE

Fraser McConnell (JAM) also overcame adversity, brushing off technical challenges and the disappointment of finishing just off the Group E podium to take the checkered flag in the Supercar final. Not to be discouraged, McConnell battled Yury Belevskiy (CHE), who had secured Top Qualifier position on day one. In a tight rematch, it was McConnell who came out on top. Patrick O’Donovan (IRL) finished third.

Supercar Final (Round 1):

FinishCar #NameNationTeam
135Fraser McConnellJAMFraser McConnell
295Yury BelevskiyCHEVolland Racing
313Patrick O’DonovanIRLPatrick O’Donovan
472Tristian O’VendenGBRTristian Ovenden Mr
547Dom FlitneyGBRVolvo

The second of two Crosscar finals this weekend stirred up sibling rivalries with Sebastian Enholm (SWE) besting his sister Frida Enholm (SWE). Jimmie Osterberg (SWE) came in third.

CrossCar Final (Round 2):

FinishCar #NameNation
1124Sebastian EnholmSWE
212Frida EnholmSWE
311Jimmie OsterbergSWE
4110Thomas Eek MurstadNOR
56Pasi PenttinenFIN
667Isac EgonssonSWE
7199Alexander GustafssonSWE
82Riku HuuhkaFIN

In addition to the racing excitement, fans could also get an up-close look at Nitro RX and check out their favorite cars and drivers by visiting its open paddocks. They also could stop by the Myenergi E Village, which featured a solar panel-covered shelter where patrons can relax and eat in between races, play on a renewable energy-inspired mini golf course, plus – for young racing enthusiasts – ride on a kids’ electric ride-on race track, and more.

The next stop on the road to Nitro RX series hardware is Sweden’s Strängnäs on July 30-31. For tickets and event information go here.

Fans can also watch live on Peacock in the U.S. as well as on YouTube worldwide.

2022–23 NITRO RALLYCROSS WORLD TOUR*

June 18-19, 2022 // England (Lydden Hill Race Circuit)

July 30-31, 2022 // Sweden (Strängnäs)

August 27-28, 2022 // Finland

October 1-2, 2022 // Minneapolis, USA

October 29-30, 2022 // Los Angeles, USA

November 12-13, 2022 // Phoenix, USA

December 10-11, 2022 // Saudi Arabia

January 21-22, 2023 // Quebec, Canada

February 4-5, 2023 // Alberta, Canada

March TBA, 2023 // Nitro RX 2022-23 Series Finale // TBA, USA

(*Subject to change)



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Official Release
Previous articleNashville Businesses Partner with Jesse Little at Nashville Superspeedway
Next articleMazda 787B to Drive Demo Laps in Le Mans Classic 2022

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

My Betting Site

Online Casino

brand new bingo sites



American Muscle

10 deposit casinos

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category