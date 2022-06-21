NITRO RALLYCROSS’ GLOBAL DEBUT COMES TO A THRILLING CONCLUSION AT UK’S LYDDEN HILL RACE CIRCUIT

­­­ROBIN LARSSON WINS FIRST GROUP E FINAL; TEAMMMATE ANDREAS BAKKERUD FINISHES SECOND

FRASER McCONNELL TOPS SUPERCAR PODIUM; SIMON OLOFSSON TAKES FIRST PLACE IN NRX NEXT; SEBASTIAN ENHOLM WINS

NEW CROSSCAR SUPPORT CLASS

Nitro RX World Tour Continues in Sweden July 30-31

(Kent – 21 June, 2022) The first stop of Nitro Rallycross’ 2022/23 global series culminated with four wide open podium battles, headlined by the first trophy in Nitro RX’s Group E top class. The new disruptive force in motorsports went back to the future last weekend, pitting a world-class lineup of elite racers, including Travis Pastrana (USA), Kris Meeke (GBR) and Oliver Eriksson (SWE), against a reconfigured take on Lydden Hill’s legendary track, now featuring a 90-ft table top as well as a banked “Talladega” turn.

In Group E, Robin Larsson (SWE) swept the weekend, following up his Top Qualifier win on day one with first place in the final. Fellow RX Cartel teammate Andreas Bakkerud (NOR) shared the podium, coming in second, with Niclas Grönholm (FIN) finishing third.

Larsson said afterwards: “We had a really struggling year last year. To be able to do Nitro Rallycross again is so much fun. It’s such tight racing.” He added on Group E’s new FC1-X – the most powerful vehicle in rallycross – “It’s so spectacular to look at and to drive. It was great here [at Lydden Hill] but I know there’s going to be a lot more action as the series goes on.”

Bakkerud added: “This feels damn good. We have been working very much as a team and came into this weekend with a goal to finish top five. So, to come in first and second is very, very good and gives us a lot of self-confidence going into the next races. Robin did such an awesome job. At the same time though, it’s always a bit of a bummer looking at the other guy having the big trophy when I want that, too. So hopefully next time in Sweden I can change that around.”

Group E Final (Round 1):

Finish Car # Name Nation Team 1 4 Robin Larsson SWE RX Cartel 2 13 Andreas Bakkerud NOR RX Cartel 3 68 Niclas Grönholm FIN Olsbergs MSE 4 35 Fraser McConnell JAM DRR JC 5 52 Ole Christian Veiby NOR DRR JC 6 16 Oliver Eriksson SWE Olsbergs MSE 7 199 Travis Pastrana USA Vermont SportsCar 8 62 Kris Meeke GBR XITE Energy Racing

In the NRX NEXT developmental class,Simon Olofsson (SWE) rebounded from a rough first day when his vehicle sustained significant damage to top the podium in round two. Up-and-comer Tommi Hallman (FIN) took second while Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky (SWE) earned third in just her second Nitro RX NRX NEXT contest.

NRX Next Final (Round 2):

Finish Car # Name Nation Team 1 52 Simon Olofsson SWE Simon Olofsson 2 87 Tommi Hallman FIN SET Promotion 3 19 Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky SWE JC 4 5 Kyle Schwartz USA Kyle Schwartz 5 55 Lane Vacala USA DRR JC 6 36 Casper Jansson SWE Olsbergs MSE 7 9 George Megennis USA #YELLOWSQUAD 8 88 Ole Henry Steinsholt NOR Olsbergs MSE

Fraser McConnell (JAM) also overcame adversity, brushing off technical challenges and the disappointment of finishing just off the Group E podium to take the checkered flag in the Supercar final. Not to be discouraged, McConnell battled Yury Belevskiy (CHE), who had secured Top Qualifier position on day one. In a tight rematch, it was McConnell who came out on top. Patrick O’Donovan (IRL) finished third.

Supercar Final (Round 1):

Finish Car # Name Nation Team 1 35 Fraser McConnell JAM Fraser McConnell 2 95 Yury Belevskiy CHE Volland Racing 3 13 Patrick O’Donovan IRL Patrick O’Donovan 4 72 Tristian O’Venden GBR Tristian Ovenden Mr 5 47 Dom Flitney GBR Volvo

The second of two Crosscar finals this weekend stirred up sibling rivalries with Sebastian Enholm (SWE) besting his sister Frida Enholm (SWE). Jimmie Osterberg (SWE) came in third.

CrossCar Final (Round 2):

Finish Car # Name Nation 1 124 Sebastian Enholm SWE 2 12 Frida Enholm SWE 3 11 Jimmie Osterberg SWE 4 110 Thomas Eek Murstad NOR 5 6 Pasi Penttinen FIN 6 67 Isac Egonsson SWE 7 199 Alexander Gustafsson SWE 8 2 Riku Huuhka FIN

In addition to the racing excitement, fans could also get an up-close look at Nitro RX and check out their favorite cars and drivers by visiting its open paddocks. They also could stop by the Myenergi E Village, which featured a solar panel-covered shelter where patrons can relax and eat in between races, play on a renewable energy-inspired mini golf course, plus – for young racing enthusiasts – ride on a kids’ electric ride-on race track, and more.

The next stop on the road to Nitro RX series hardware is Sweden’s Strängnäs on July 30-31. For tickets and event information go here.

Fans can also watch live on Peacock in the U.S. as well as on YouTube worldwide.

2022–23 NITRO RALLYCROSS WORLD TOUR*

June 18-19, 2022 // England (Lydden Hill Race Circuit)

July 30-31, 2022 // Sweden (Strängnäs)

August 27-28, 2022 // Finland

October 1-2, 2022 // Minneapolis, USA

October 29-30, 2022 // Los Angeles, USA

November 12-13, 2022 // Phoenix, USA

December 10-11, 2022 // Saudi Arabia

January 21-22, 2023 // Quebec, Canada

February 4-5, 2023 // Alberta, Canada

March TBA, 2023 // Nitro RX 2022-23 Series Finale // TBA, USA

(*Subject to change)