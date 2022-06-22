WIGHT MOTORSPORTS HEADED TO THE ROCK

(June 22, 2022) The Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) teams are making their way to Newfoundland for the first ever NASCAR Pinty’s Series event to be held in the province. The five WMI drivers will take the green flag Saturday afternoon at Eastbound International Speedway in Avondale, Newfoundland for the Pro-Line 225 presented by QwickWick.

Coming off a victory in the last event driver Andrew Ranger will be looking to make it back-to-back wins. Rookie of the Year challenger Brandon Watson has finished in the top ten at each of the first three races including a podium finish in the season opener and sits sixth in the overall championship standings, just five points out of the lead. Mark Dilley, TJ Rinomato and newly inducted Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame member Glenn Styres will also be looking for more strong finishes this weekend.

WMI drivers will be exchanging information following the afternoon practice session to assist each other in learning the characteristics of the track and prepare for the 225-laps of racing later that day.

Weekend Race Event Preview

Saturday June 25th Green Flag approximately 4:30PM NDT / 3PM ET

Pro-Line 225 presented by QwickWick

Race four of 13 in 2022

This is the first NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Eastbound International Speedway

The Track:

3/8-mile, banked, paved oval

Best finish:

First time event, no WMI drivers have raced here previously

Quotes:

“The whole team is excited to see Eastbound Speedway and get some laps in”.

“Getting the victory with Andrew at the last race always gives everyone a boost and from what we’ve learned about this track and how it races, it should be another opportunity for each of our teams to have success”

“First time events are always exciting and sometimes have a curveball or two you have to deal with, but the team has done a great job getting ready for the long trip and we’ll be ready for anything this weekend.”-David Wight, WMI Principal

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. The race will also be broadcast on TSN and RDS2, date & time TBD.

The 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 13 total races in five provinces with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.

