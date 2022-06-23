Cosmo Takes on New Challenge, Racing for Peterson in Competitive TA2 series

LEXINGTON, Ohio (23 June 2022) – Guy Cosmo takes on a new challenge this weekend, making his Trans Am presented by Pirelli debut in the competitive TA2 class at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The Jupiter, Florida driver will be at the wheel of the No. 89 3-Dimensional Services Group Ford Mustang, part of a 35-car TA2 class during the Mid-Ohio Speed Tour.

He is filling in for Mike Skeen, a 2022 winner at Road Atlanta and Laguna Seca. Teammate Rafa Matos, driver of the No. 88 Ford, won at Sebring and enters the Mid-Ohio weekend as the points leader.

“I’m looking forward to the race, and I know it will be really competitive,” Cosmo said. “I’ve got a lot to learn about the car, but I’ll go out and give it my best. I’m sure I will have my hands full, but it’s a new challenge and will be a lot of fun.”

Cosmo was pleased with the car and his results after having a recent test with Peterson Motorsports at Carolina Motorsports Park in Kershaw, S.C.

“I’ve known Doug Peterson for just about my entire pro career,” Cosmo said. “I’ve raced against him and I’ve raced for him, but it’s been a really long time since either of those. It’s fantastic to reunite with Doug and his crew. This will certainly be a lot of fun.”

TA2 qualifying will be held on Saturday and will be run in two groups, beginning at 3:20 p.m. ET Sunday’s 45-lap TA2 feature race is set to start at 10:55 a.m. ET. The race will be televised on CBS on Saturday, July 2, at 7:30 p.m. ET.