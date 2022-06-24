Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Nashville Superspeedway

Ally 400

Nashville Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday June 26 at 5 p.m. ET on NBC

In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned one top five, three top-10 finishes and has led 22 laps

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has recorded one top-10 finish, led two laps and has an average finish of 23.7 across seven starts in the 2022 NCS season

“I enjoyed racing at Nashville last year in the Xfinity Series. This will be my first time running both the Xfinity and Cup races. I think we are making progress in both of our programs and feel like Nashville will be a good test to see where we are at.” – AJ Allmendinger on Nashville Superspeedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made one start at Nashville Superspeedway in the NCS

He has earned one top five and eight top-15 finishes in 2022

Haley’s third-place finish at Darlington was Kaulig Racing’ first top-five not at a superspeedway or road course

Haley has led 20 laps in the 2022 season

“After a nice off week of downtime, I’m ready to get back to it and race Nashville. It was a new track to us last year, and it was fun to race on. This will be the first time these new Cup cars will be on this type of track. The last concrete track we raced on was Dover, and we showed some speed there. Hopefully that applies over to Nashville.” – Justin Haley on Nashville Superspeedway

Tennessee Lottery 250

Nashville Superspeedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, June 25 at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA

Dating back to the 2020 season opener, Kaulig Racing has finished at least one car in the top 10 in 79 of the last 80 NXS races

The team has earned at least one top-10 finish in 38 consecutive races, the longest active streak of any team in the NXS

Kaulig Racing has led 196 laps in the 2022 NXS season so far

Allmendinger: 148 laps

Hemric: 48 laps

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

Landon Cassill has made one start and earned a top-10 finish at Nashville Superspeedway

Cassill has led 10 laps at Nashville

“Nashville is an awesome concrete race track – the largest concrete only track. The size of that track makes it unique. The banking is challenging and it’s just big enough so it’s fast. It’s cool, because it was such a mainstay in our sport so many years.” – Landon Cassill on Nashville Superspeedway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet

Daniel Hemric has made one start at Nashville Superspeedway and earned a 13th-place finish

Hemric has led one lap at Nashville

“The last time I was in Nashville was celebrating a championship, so going back is exciting for me. I have some great memories made on the racetrack itself, as it is just an incredible venue. I think it’s very important market for our sport, so I look forward to putting on a show for the fans there. It’s time for us to get some justice for this Kaulig Racing team, and hopefully we can put the Cirkul Chevrolet up near the front and contend for the win.” – Daniel Hemric on Nashville Superspeedeway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet

AJ Allmendinger has a win in four-consecutive NXS seasons

Allmendinger has earned multiple wins in three-consecutive NXS seasons

Allmendinger has made one start and earned a top-five finish at Nashville Superspeedway

Allmendinger currently has the most top-10 finishes of all full-time NXS drivers



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.