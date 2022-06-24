RCR Event Preview – Nashville

Richard Childress Racing at Nashville Superspeedway … Nashville Superspeedway opened for business in 2001 and hosted its first NASCAR Cup Series event in 2021. Austin Dillon led RCR in the inaugural Cup Series event with a respectable 12th-place finish. Dillon also owns a victory in the Truck Series at Nashville in 2011. He won the pole, leading 56 of 150 laps with an average running position of 2.207.

Racing in Music City … NASCAR has a rich tradition in Nashville with the Cup Series competing at Fairgrounds Speedway dating back to 1958. Car owner Richard Childress made 20 starts at the .596-mile oval as a driver from 1971-1981. He had six starts there as an owner with drivers Ricky Rudd and Dale Earnhardt from 1982-1984. The duo combined to score three top-five finishes led by Earnhardt’s third-place effort in July 1984.

RCR In the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Nashville … Richard Childress Racing has 38 starts in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition at Nashville Superspeedway. The organization has three wins at the 1.33-mile track with three different drivers: Kevin Harvick (2001), Clint Bowyer (2005) and Scott Wimmer (2008). RCR owns two 1-2 finishes at Nashville: Harvick and Bowyer in 2006; Wimmer and Bowyer in 2008. The Welcome, N.C., based organization has 16 top-five and 22 top-10 finishes entering Saturday’s race.

This Week’s Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Nashville Superspeedway … Austin Dillon raced in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series event at Nashville Superspeedway in 2021, finishing 12th after starting 28th. He made two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts for Kevin Harvick, Inc. at the track in 2011, earning a third-place finish among two top-10 finishes. In Four NASCAR Truck Series starts at Nashville, Dillon has earned one win and one pole award.

Tracker Off Road … Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 prominently features TRACKER ATVs, a game-changing new line of all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides offering breakthrough performance, service and value in the off-road industry. TRACKER OFF ROAD was born out of a powerhouse partnership formed between Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER founder Johnny Morris and Textron Specialized Vehicles, bringing together the undisputed world leader in boating with a global leader in innovation and technology.

Bass Pro Shops … Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit http://www.basspro.com/.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

When you think of Nashville Superspeedway, what are some of the memories and experiences that come to mind for you?

“Nashville Superspeedway kicked off my NASCAR Cup Series career. One of my first Cup tests was at Nashville. I remember going there to test with the team leading into the season and having a really good time. We won there in the NASCAR Truck Series and finished third there in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with KHI. We had fun at Nashville. It was a good track for me. I didn’t feel like the Cup race at Nashville was as good for our team as I had expected going into the race. We finished decent. I think we were 12th. But I know we are capable of running better than that at Nashville so I’m looking forward to going back.”

What is cool about Nashville Superspeedway?

I think what’s cool and what I enjoyed about Nashville is people fought for that bottom line and you really had to be disciplined and not miss your exit leaving the corner at Nashville. The car that rotated the most was pretty good. It’s been a good track for us in the past, and I think it will be interesting to go back there with a year of Cup racing under our belt at the track.”

This Week’s 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Nashville Superspeedway … Tyler Reddick has one start at Nashville Superspeedway, finishing 18th in the inaugural event in 2021. Reddick has four top-10 finishes on super speedways this season, ranking him fifth overall among active drivers on tracks over one mile in length. Reddick is also scheduled to compete in the No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event this weekend at Nashville.

3CHI Blazed the Trail for Another Industry First … 3CHI and Richard Childress Racing created another first with their partnership for the 2022 NASCAR season. 3CHI began with roots as a CBD producer and quickly became a pioneer in science-based hemp and cannabis innovation. The company was the first to commercially develop and market Delta 8 THC, and today, 3CHI is an industry leader with unsurpassed product quality and purity as verified by top independent labs and benchmark organizations. 3CHI products are sold in a majority of the United States, and the company produces and markets a variety of gummies, tinctures, lotions, edibles and vape products. All 3CHI products meet federal requirements for full legal compliance, with a commitment to promoting responsible adult use. See 3CHI.com for more information.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTES:

What are your expectations for Nashville this weekend?

“Nashville Superspeedway is going to be really hot and slick this weekend. We saw last year that the track was physical and hard on the race cars. The track time that I’m getting in the Xfinity Series will certainly help on the Cup side. It’s a new car with the new track again and we’ve been going through that a bit this year. We’ve been pretty good at races like that. The Next Gen car has been good pretty much everywhere we’ve been so our confidence is high. We’ll see how the heat and this new car come into play at Nashville. We’ve struggled a little bit on the concrete tracks so we’ll see if we’ve made that a little bit better. Nashville was good for us last year. We had a strong car and it will be good to get the extra seat time.”

Do you expect the track to change a lot during the weekend?

“We’ve got to keep an eye on how much the resin is going to wear off of the track during the race weekend. We saw that in the Cup and Xfinity races last year. It will start wearing out from the bottom up as the Goodyear tires burn the resin off. Most likely that’s going to move the line on the racetrack around as the race goes. The track should change a lot throughout the race. We’ll just have to keep up with it with our 3CHI Chevrolet as always.”

This Week’s Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro SS at Nashville Superspeedway … Sheldon Creed will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday. Last season, he made his first and only national series start at the Tennessee track in the Truck Series. He started 24th and finished 14th, completing all 150 race laps. In his rookie season, Creed has six top-10 finishes in 14 starts with an average start of 9.9 and an average finish of 19.0. He’s led 28 laps and completed 92.4 percent of laps attempted. The Xfinity Series had the last two weekends off and the team heads to Nashville Superspeedway in search of their first victory and punching their ticket to the Playoffs. Currently, Creed is 17th in the driver standings.

About Whelen … Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

SHELDON CREED QUOTES:

You’re making your first Xfinity Series start at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend. What are you looking forward to?

“When we went to Nashville Superspeedway last season in the Truck Series, it was a really fun race. The atmosphere was awesome and you could tell how excited people were for the race. With it being my first time in an Xfinity car at the track, the only thing I can really take from the truck race is the track itself. Our team has been taking a lot of notes and preparing for the race. It’s nice that we’ve got practice and qualifying to make sure our car is where we want it for the start of the race. I’m excited to get to Nashville. The off week has been really special for me as I welcomed my son, Axel, to the world with my wife, Cami. They’re both doing great and I’ve gotten to spend some quality time with them and now I’m ready to get to the track and go win for my team. We’ve had a really up and down season so far but ours win is coming.”

This Week’s Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Camaro SS at Nashville Superspeedway … Austin Hill will make his second Xfinity Series start at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday. Last season, he competed in the race and started 15th and finished ninth. Saturday afternoon’s race will be his first at the Tennessee track as a full-time Xfinity Series driver for RCR. Hill has one win so far this season as well as six top fives and seven top-10 finishes. He’s led 146 laps and completed 98.7 percent of laps attempted. The Xfinity Series had the last two weekends off and the team heads to Nashville Superspeedway looking for redemption after a hard-found third-place finish at Portland International Raceway. Currently, Hill is eighth in the driver standings.

About Bennett Family of Companies … McDonough, Ga.-based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 12 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company will use race experiences to recruit and retain hundreds of truck drivers for their organization in 2022. For more information, visit www.Drive4Bennett.com.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTES:

You ran in the Xfinity Series race at Nashville last season and had a very decent result. What are you looking forward to for this weekend’s race?

“Last season’s race was a lot of fun and I was able to take home a ninth-place finish in a car that I didn’t drive every weekend. It’s nice to be able to have some notes from that race and use them for this weekend. The racetrack was really fun to run on and it felt like once you could get your car dialed in and figure out the best place to run on the track, you could move around in traffic. Hopefully it’s the same this weekend and we can be the car up front. Practice will be helpful and then we qualify on Saturday and jump right into the race so there will be some track changes to keep an eye on. I’m looking forward to getting back after these two off weeks. I think our team has really been dialed in and we’re ready to go.”