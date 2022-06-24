Petty GMS Event Preview: Nashville Superspeedway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Dillon at Nashville Superspeedway: With the NASCAR Cup Series making its inaugural visit to the Lebanon, Tennessee track last season while not competing full time in the series, Ty Dillon will embark on his first start at the concrete speedway. Despite not running an actual race, Dillon has completed close to 1,000 test laps at the track when the sport was dormant at the facility. In addition, the 30-year-old spent eight hours on the simulator this week in preparation for Sunday’s event.

Coffee Tyme: Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) will serve as primary partner on Dillon’s Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s 400-mile race. Founded by veterans and operated by principaled men and women who honor those who protect, defend, and support our country, BRCC stands for more than high-quality coffee.

Meet Dillon: On Sunday, June 26 at 12:30 p.m., Dillon will be at the Black Rifle Coffee Company display in the Nashville Superspeedway Fan Zone. Stop by to meet the No. 42 driver, sample coffee, and grab an autograph.

10,000 Veterans: A large part of Black Rifle Coffee Company’s success is due to the outstanding work ethic and discipline of their veteran employees. The company is committed to hiring 10,000 veterans to provide opportunities to the military community. BRCC strives to help other service-members successfully transition from the military into entrepreneurship, providing assistance to veterans who seek to launch a business of their own. ﻿- About Black Rifle Coffee Company: Black Rifle Coffee Company is a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life. With every purchase made, they give back.

To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com, follow BRCC on social media, or subscribe to Coffee or Die Magazine’s daily newsletter at https://coffeeordie.com/presscheck-signup.

From the Drivers Seat: Nashville is another track that you haven’t race at before. How are you approaching the weekend?

“While I haven’t actually raced at Nashville before, I have made a ton of test laps at the track – probably close to 1,000. We would come to Nashville and test when our sport didn’t race here, but that has also been seven or eight years since then. I spent around eight hours on the simulator this week, just making laps and doing everything I could before getting in the actual car for practice. I like the fact that we have another 50 minutes of practice this week. Hopefully that helps our team dial the car in and get myself acclimated to the track.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Jones at Nashville Superspeedway: With NASCAR’s return to Nashville Superspeedway and the Cup Series first appearance at the Tennessee track in 2021, Erik Jones made his lone start at the track where he started the race from the ninth position and finished 19th.

USAF Sighting: Jones will be at the US Air Force display on Sunday, June 26, 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT. Stop by to get an autograph and meet Jones before the start of Sunday’s race.

Points Racing: With 16 races complete in the 2022 Cup Series season, Jones currently sites 16th in the Point Standings with one top-five finish, five top-10 finish and eight top-15 finishes.

Focused on Winning: FOCUSfactor will serve as the primary partner on Jones’s Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway.

About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.

From the Driver’s Seat: Considering we’ve seen some good races on the intermediate tracks with the new car, are you expecting something similar at Nashville Superspeedway?

“Yea, I think it’ll race good there. It’s hard to tell. It’s kind of surprising. We didn’t think Gateway would be good with these cars, but it was and it put on a good show. You just have to see how it plays out and what it does, but I think Nashville will race good. From what I’ve known with this car a little bit, I feel like it’ll put on a good show.”

ABOUT PETTY GMS:

Petty GMS competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, operating the No. 42 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet for Erik Jones. The newly formed team brought together two storied organizations in December 2021. Over the last decade, owner Maury Gallagher built a victorious team, capturing two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championships, one ARCA Menards Series title, and two ARCA Menards Series East championships, as well as 65 wins and 235 top-five finishes across six series. Richard Petty, a member of the inaugural NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2010, serves as Chairman of Petty GMS. Petty, known as “The King,” accumulated 200 wins and was the first of three drivers to win seven championships in the Cup Series. For more information, visit www.pettygms.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow Petty GMS on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.