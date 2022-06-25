GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: Nashville

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 7TH

FINISH: 32ND

POINTS: 9TH

Quote: “We were four wide going into turn three there, and just got wrecked. Four wide at Nashville probably ain’t going to work most of the time, and getting down to the end of the race, everyone was getting crazy like always in these truck races. Just a tough break, everyone at GMS Racing and GMS Fabrication has been working so hard. I feel like we hit on some stuff that was a little promising, we didn’t get it dialed in during the race, but hopefully we’ve got a direction for some more promising runs this year. I just hate it. I hate it bad.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 10TH

FINISH: 35TH

POINTS: 24TH

Quote: “I think it was just hard racing there, I was trying to come down the racetrack as Matt was coming up at the same time. Matt’s a good guy, I don’t think he meant to do that on purpose, but for me it’s just frustrating. It’s been a tough season, and I thought that this was going to be the race that we turned it all around. It’s tough to end up near last, but unfortunately there’s nothing that we can do, and I’m proud of everyone at Team Chevy and GMS Racing for working as hard as they do. We just have to keep biding our time and hold our heads down and keep digging.”

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

