WIGHT MOTORSPORTS DELIVERING RESULTS IN NEWFOUNDLAND

Brandon Watson on pole and Rookie of the Race

(June 26, 2022) Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) drivers once again showed top speeds and posted solid finishes during round number four of the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series season. The race at Eastbound International Speedway in Avondale, Newfoundland this past Sunday was the first ever visit for the series to the province.

Stayner, Ontario’s Brandon Watson posted the fastest time during the combined practice and qualifying session to start on pole and was the top finishing rookie in the race with a fourth-place result. Despite tire issues in his #64 machine Mark Dilley muscled the car to another top ten finish. TJ Rinomato had one of his best results in his #2 car finishing in 12th position on the lead lap.

Andrew Ranger had his #27 car out front early, but a mechanical issue in the engine would end his day early. As a result of contact with the outside wall, Glenn Styres to retire his #0 car early.

With his fourth consecutive top-ten race finish Watson sits fourth in the overall championship standings, just 11 points back of the leader.

QUOTES:

“Another really good race by Brandon and the whole team this weekend. His consistency and determination have put up the results this season”.

“Mark Dilley sure earned that top-ten. He made several stops and the crew worked to make the car better, fantastic job”.

“Same with TJ, he drove a smart and consistent race once again, very well done”.

“Each of our five drivers had some real positives this weekend, just an unfortunate mechanical issue with Andrew and Glenn ran some good laps too but had contact that hurt the car”. -David Wight, WMI Principal

WMI TEAM RESULTS:

Watson 4th, Dilley 10th, Rinomato 12th, Styres 18th , Ranger 20th

TV & LIVE STREAMING

The race from Eastbound International Speedway will be broadcast on TSN on RDS2 at a date and time to be determined. All races are streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States.

NEXT EVENT:

Round five of the 2022 season will take place on the streets of Toronto at Exhibition Place and be the feature attraction on Friday July 15th as part of the IndyCar weekend of events.

The 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 13 total races in five provinces with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.

