KENNINGTON DRIVES CASTROL EDGE DODGE TO PODIUM FINISH

June 26, 2022. DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge promised a strong finish at the first ever NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Eastbound International Speedway in Avondale, Newfoundland and he delivered on that pledge this past Sunday during round number four of the 2022 season. Despite an early setback Kennington grabbed his second consecutive podium finish.

Lining up tenth for the 225-lap race trouble struck the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge early. Just ten laps in Kennington suffered a punctured right front tire. The crew quickly changed both right side tires and Kennington was back in the fight, but a lap down.

For the remainder of the race Kennington was up on the wheel of the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge determined to get back to the front of the field. After earning the free pass back to the lead lap DJ continued his charge forward. In the late stages Kennington made one final surge and jumped into third spot before the checkered flag fell.

With back-to-back third place finishes Kennington sits in sixth position in the overall standings, just 16 points from top spot.

DJ Kennington Quotes:

“I made a mistake and got too high on the backstretch and cut a tire”. “What a job the team did making the change and only going down one lap”. “We knew that we had a good car and I pushed hard to get the Castrol Edge Dodge back up where we belonged”. “Really happy for another good finish, thanks to everyone for a great event. I came here to Newfoundland in 2018 and had a great time and it was good to be back again”.

Next up:

DJ Kennington and the Castrol Edge Dodge team will take to the streets of Toronto at Exhibition Place on Friday July 15th as part of the Toronto IndyCar Weekend.

TV & Live Streaming

The race from Eastbound International Speedway on TSN and on RDS2 at a date and time to be determined. All races are streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States.

