RCR NCS Post Race Report: Nashville

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team Dig Hard to Earn Top-15 Finish at Nashville Superspeedway

Finish: 14th

Start: 20th

Points: 14th

“We got in a deficit early today at Nashville Superspeedway, but this Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road team climbed our way out of it. We were too loose to start the race, and that got us behind in Stage 1. We went a lap down but earned our lap back. From there, crew chief Justin Alexander made some great strategy moves to gain track position. Unfortunately, by the time we got up front our Chevy was too tight in the same places on the track that we were too loose earlier in the race. On a restart with four laps remaining, we knew that there would be a high likelihood of crashing. I just hugged the bottom of the track and dug. We raced from 18th to 14th. We were still just too tight at the end to make anything else happen. It’s not what we wanted, but we dug hard.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Team Finish 18th at Nashville Superspeedway

Finish: 18th

Start: 16th

Points: 13th

“We finished on the upside today at Nashville Superspeedway, especially considering how our day was going to go with the damage that we got right before halfway. Our 3CHI Chevrolet had a high capability in it, and we saw that early on. Our race was looking very promising in Stage 1, but we made mistakes along the way. Our restarts in the first half of the race today put us behind, and ultimately played a roll in us running into the back of the No. 23 car on pit road. The damage we had from that collision put us in a very tough spot for the rest of the race, so to get an 18th-place finish out of our day with how it was looking mid-race, we should be satisfied. We’ll take it, move on, and get ready for Road America.” -Tyler Reddick