Stewart-Haas Racing: Ally 400 from Nashville

STEWART-HAAS RACING
Ally 400

Date: June 26, 2022
Event: Ally 400 (Round 17 of 36)
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway (1.333-mile, concrete oval)
Format: 300 laps, broken into three stages (90 laps/95 laps/115 laps)
Race Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)
Stage 1 Winner: Martin Truex Jr., of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)
Stage 2 Winner: Martin Truex Jr., of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

SHR Race Finish:

● Kevin Harvick (Started 8th, Finished 10th / Running, completed 300 of 300 laps)
● Aric Almirola (Started 11th, Finished 17th / Running, completed 300 of 300 laps)
● Cole Custer (Started 17th, Finished 26th / Running, completed 300 of 300 laps)
● Chase Briscoe (Started 28th, Finished 34th / Running, completed 269 of 300 laps)

SHR Points:

● Kevin Harvick (11th with 452 points, 134 out of first)
● Aric Almirola (12th with 443 points, 143 out of first)
● Chase Briscoe (18th with 389 points, 197 out of first)
● Cole Custer (27th with 273 points, 313 out of first)

SHR Notes:

● Harvick earned his ninth top-10 of the season and his second top-10 in two career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Nashville.
● This was Harvick’s second straight top-10. He finished fourth in the series’ previous race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.
● Harvick finished fifth in Stage 1 to earn six bonus points and eighth in Stage 2 to earn three more bonus points.

Race Notes:

● Chase Elliott won the Ally 400 to score his 15th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his second of the season and his first at Nashville. His margin over second-place Kurt Busch was .551 of a second.
● There were 10 caution periods for a total of 57 laps.
● Twenty-six of the 36 drivers in the Ally 400 finished on the lead lap.
● Chase Elliott remains the championship leader after Nashville with a 30-point advantage over second-place Ross Chastain.

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Road America 250 on Sunday, July 3 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The race begins at 3 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by USA and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.



