What’s the Best Body Shop in Madison WI?

Car accidents can be emotionally and financially burdensome, regardless of whether you were there when it happened or if you only heard about what happened after. Despite our best efforts to make sure that the roads are safe, there is always a slight risk to driving or even just riding a car.

So if you are ever in need of a body shop that can restore your car to its former glory, it is crucial that you find someone. Here are some signs you can look out for to make sure that you are about to leave your beloved car at the best body shop in Madison WI.

Staffed by Certified Car Technicians

A body shop is only as good as the technicians who are taking care of its vehicles. You should never, ever allow someone to do collision or body repair work, or any sort of detailing on your car if they are not ASE and I-CAR certified.

ASE is the national agency that is responsible for certifying auto mechanics, while I-CAR is the industry organization that collision repair technicians go to for training and certification. If the body shop you are approaching knows what it is doing, then it should only be hiring technicians who are I-CAR and ASE certified.

3 Signs You’ve One of the Best Body Shops in Madison WI

A Track Record of Customer Satisfaction

Everything is online and easily verifiable these days. Most businesses will have some form of internet presence you can check to make sure that they are a reputable company.

On the off chance that they do not have any social media presence yet, you can look at their rating on the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The BBB has a list of body shops in their database and assigns ratings according to how satisfied customers are with the shop.

The Right Facilities for Your Ride

For this factor, we recommend going to the body shop and seeing how they work on-site for yourself. This will help you get the best reassurance. It’s the only way to find out whether they are strict with personal protective equipment, staff protocol, and vehicle maintenance under their care, to name a few.

Aside from the way they work, you can also look at the tools and equipment they have. If you need big vehicles like trucks, RVs, and trailers repaired, then it’s important for your body shop to have oversized booths to accommodate your needs. These big vehicles also need to be serviced by the right technicians.

How Far Their “Extra Mile” Goes

Lastly, body shops will usually have certain additional freebies for their customers. It is a part of their industry and it signals their dedication to customer service. For example, some shops offer a 24/7 drop-off and pick-up service. Others offer free pick-up and delivery of the vehicle.

Signs Your Body Shop Did a Good Job

Everything is in Writing

Before they even laid a hand on your vehicle, the technicians already wrote everything down on paper. This makes it possible for you to itemize each repair or detailing done to your car. After they are finished, you can return and check if the shop finished all the repairs correctly.

All the Repairs Were Discussed Upfront

Auto repair starts from the minute you drop off your vehicle. They should be able to set clear expectations with you and provide realistic timelines for your car. It is important that your body shop involves you in the communication process. After all, it is your car that they are working on.

Your Car Comes Back Squeaky Clean

When it comes to body shop services, appearance is definitely an important consideration. Washing and cleaning your car is a part of the service. When you return to pick up your car, check the interiors to see if there are any old parts left in the trunk. If you had a paint job, check for spills, drops, or other indications that the service was not done properly.

Everything Looks Good Under Your Inspection

Finally, the most telltale sign to knowing the body shop you chose did a good job is to go and see the product for yourself. Look closely at all the repaired areas.

If you are not a car bugg, make sure that there are no gaps between the body panels. This is a clear sign that the panels were not aligned correctly. Open and close your doors. Turn on your headlights. If you notice anything off, you should definitely get a second opinion.

In the rare instance that a problem with the repair develops months later, you can return and have it checked. Find the paperwork and receipt, and explain the situation. A reputable body shop will acknowledge if it is connected to any repairs that they have done and fix it under warranty.