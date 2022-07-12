JACKSON FULL SPEED AHEAD FOR THE TORONTO INDY

(July 12, 2022) Larry Jackson and the #84 O’Neil Electric, Dodge Racing team are ready to kick off round five of the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series on the streets of Toronto for the Toronto Grand Prix. Jackson and the team are excited to be back at the Indy weekend after the event had a two-year hiatus.

Jackson has three previous Pinty’s Series races in Toronto under his belt, with his best finish being in 2017. During this race, Jackson started 20th and picked up a whopping eight spots to finish 12th. That same drive and determination will be back out in full force this Friday July 15th when Jackson gets back on the track.

The #84 Dodge Racing team has shown plenty of speed this season but have been thrown some tough luck. They are looking to turn this around in Toronto and make it out on top after weeks of hard work and focus. Additionally, Jackson and the team are looking forward to meeting more race fans, as there will be free admission for Fan Friday! Come on out and join the #84 O’Neil Electric team in being part of this spectacle in the city!

Quote:

“It’s really great to have the Indy back again after a couple of years. It’s such a big event in the city and always brings in big crowds. Our O’Neil Electric car ran really well on the first road course of the year and I’m confident we’ll have another good race in Toronto. Our plan is always to be smart and look for openings to gain positions. Most importantly we need to be around for the end of the race and take advantage of mistakes that tend to happen in the closing laps”.

-Larry Jackson, driver of the #84 O’Neil Electric Supply Dodge

Race Event Preview

Friday July 15th Green Flag 4:00PM ET

Grand Prix of Toronto

Race five of 13 in 2022

This is the seventh NASCAR Pinty’s Series race Exhibition Place, Toronto, ON

The Track: 11-turn, 1.786-mile temporary street circuit

Best finish: 12th in 2017

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. The race will also be broadcast on TSN and RDS2, date & time TBD.

The 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 13 total races in five provinces with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.

About O’Neil Electric Supply

Serving the electrical and construction industry since 1965, O’Neil Electric Supply is a proud Canadian owned, independent wholesale supplier of premium electrical products in the GTA and across Ontario. O’Neil Electric is also open to the public and supplies all premium brands from major manufacturers, in a complete range of electrical products in lighting, controls, power distribution equipment, conduit, wire, boxes, devices, heating & ventilation, tools and safety equipment and is well known as one of the largest stocking distributors in the GTA.

Learn more about O’Neil Electric Supply http://www.oneilelectric.com/about-us-2-about-us