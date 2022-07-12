CATHCART READY FOR THE STREETS OF TORONTO

(July 12, 2022) Bryan Cathcart and the #71 Cathcart Racing team are thrilled to be back at the Toronto Indy this Friday July 15th after coming off a career best finish in Newfoundland at Eastbound Park. This will be round five of the exciting NASCAR Pinty’s Series and is sure to be a race to remember.

Cathcart has raced the streets of Toronto once previously in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series with a 14th place finish. During this race he gained 9 positions showing he will be a steady force on the track this Friday. Alongside the Pinty’s Series, Bryan also has three previous starts on the Indy Track with CASCAR.

The #71 Cathcart racing team has shown steady progress throughout the season, much due to the hard work and dedication shown by the crew. The team is ready to take on the 2.874-kilomentre, 11-turn circuit and race to the finish for the Grand Prix of Toronto.

After two years, Cathcart is excited to be back in Toronto for this marquee event! The Toronto Indy Fan Friday provides free admission to all race fans which will make for an exciting crowd during the highly anticipated, action-packed race.

Quote:

“The whole team is looking forward to being part of this great event and it’s nice to have the Indy back in Toronto. It will be a busy Friday with one combined practice and qualifying session and then racing that afternoon. We’ll have to be smart at this race, a lot of guys get pretty aggressive, we want to avoid any drama and stay away from those concrete walls. I’m looking forward to having a good run in Toronto”. -Bryan Cathcart, Driver #71 Dodge

Race Event Preview

Friday July 15th Green Flag 4:00PM ET

Grand Prix of Toronto

Race five of 13 in 2022

This is the seventh NASCAR Pinty’s Series race Exhibition Place, Toronto, ON

The Track: 11-turn, 1.786-mile temporary street circuit

Best finish: 14th in 2016

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. The race will also be broadcast on TSN and RDS2, date & time TBD.

The 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 13 total races in five provinces with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.