KENNINGTON AND CASTROL EDGE TEAM RETURN TO ACTION IN TORONTO

July 12, 2022. DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team return to action this coming Friday, July 15th for round five of the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series schedule as the series makes its return to Exhibition Place as the feature event on the opening day of the Toronto Indy.

Following back-to-back podium finishes at Eastbound International Speedway and the Autodrome Chaudière, expect to see the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge running up near the front once again. In six previous series races on the streets of Toronto Kennington has scored a top-ten result in five of the races with a best finish of third overall.

This will be the first Toronto Indy event since 2019 due to health restrictions and it’s a great opportunity for race fans to see the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team in action on the challenging street circuit as there will be free admission to the grounds for the Friday race.

Here’s what you need to know.

Race Event Preview

Friday July 15th Green Flag 4:00PM ET

Grand Prix of Toronto

Race five of 13 in 2022

This is the seventh NASCAR Pinty’s Series race Exhibition Place, Toronto, ON

Admission is Free on Friday. Fans are asked to donate to the Make-a-Wish Foundation

The Track: 11-turn, 1.786-mile temporary street circuit

Best finish: Third in 2010

Career Victories: 23

Most Recent Win: Delaware Speedway 2022

DJ Quote: “We’ve been running really strong the last two races and the Castrol Edge team is happy to be racing in Toronto and to keep that momentum going. This event is such a big part of summer and a great opportunity to meet a lot of race fans. It’s great to have it back on the schedule again”.

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. The race will also be broadcast on TSN and RDS2. Check guide for date and time.

