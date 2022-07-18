Preparing for the July 22-24th Race Weekend

The July 22-24th weekend features many thrilling races for all superfans of motorsports. For the current Formula 1 season, this weekend is when the Lenovo Grand Prix De France takes place. Making this round 12 of 22 for the Formula 1 2022 season. Moving towards United States’ Pennsylvania, stock car racing fans will experience ARCA / NASCAR’s Pocono Raceway race weekend event, which features four different race heats.

With excitement comes opportunity as these events offer cutthroat competition which will place sportsbook bettors on the edge of their seats throughout this exhilarating weekend. According to UK bookies, getting involved in NASCAR bets is a fantastic way to expand your motorsport sphere of influence into the world of American stock car racing, and the opportunity to win more cash with your motorsport knowledge.

What to Expect

Pocono Raceway is a unique tri-oval track that offers different challenges from traditional oval tracks. Pocono Raceway is 2.5 miles long and has three different turns that require a plethora of gear shifting to navigate properly, hence the track’s nickname, ‘The Tricky Triangle’.

On Friday, Pocono Raceway begins its weekend with practice and qualifiers for the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Following the qualifier for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, the race event General Tire Delivers 200 will begin as the ARCA Menards Series Race.

Continuing towards Saturday, Pocono Raceway will have the bulk of its weekend racing events. Much like Friday, practice and qualifier will take place for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Cup series. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race will happen after the qualifier for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the NASCAR Xfinity Series race will take place after the NASCAR Cup qualifier.

Sunday at Pocono will end the weekend with a bang with the NASCAR Cup Series Race. The race will be a full-length race featuring 400 miles over 160 laps.

Leveraging Opportunities

With such a booming weekend looming on the horizon at Pocono Raceway, now would be the best time to seize the opportunity to prepare for what’s to come. Reviewing past winners of a track can be a good indicator of who has a higher chance of making this year’s win at the raceway and gives a great idea of who to place bets on accordingly.

Looking back to Pocono’s Raceway in previous years, there is a clear sign of dominance between Danny Hamlin and Kyle Busch in the NASCAR Cup Series. In 2021 and 2018, fans saw Kyle Busch take 1st place during the Pocono Raceway events. Coinciding with Busch, Danny Hamlin showed his dominance in the 2020 and 2019 NASCAR Cup Series events at Pocono Speedway respectively.

For the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Pocono Raceway, fans saw much more driver variety in recent years. The winners of the Xfinity series are as follows, Austin Cindric (2021), Chase Briscoe (2020), Cole Custer (2019), and Kyle Busch (2018). When looking at who to place bets on, Busch has shown a pattern of wins at Pocono Raceway, and given his performance in NASCAR 2022, he could be a strong candidate.

Bottom Line

While this article has only reviewed recent wins from the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series, applying the same methods to ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Camping World Trick Series can be just as valuable when planning bets.

Kyle Busch has proven time and time again that he knows the Pocono Raceway very well, and he currently rests at the #6 spot in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings which makes him one of the top spots to look out for this coming weekend. Other drivers to look out for include the current top 5 in the NASCAR 2022 Series ranking which are Chase Elliot, Ross Chastain, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr, and Kyle Larson.