Petty GMS Race Recap: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 35th

FINISH: 33rd

POINTS: 28th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Tough ending to the week that’s for sure. I haven’t been able to see the replay yet to give an accurate description of what happened there with the 31 car, but no matter what, you never want to be out of the race on lap six. This 42 team and I aren’t going to give up on each other. We still have almost half the season left and we are going to give it everything we’ve got. Time to shift our attention to Pocono.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 22nd

FINISH: 19th

POINTS: 18th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “We were just off a bit today. We were plowing early, made adjustments throughout the race to try to make our FOCUSfactor Chevy better and then we were too loose at the end. We’re still learning with these cars – it’s hard to predict how it will react sometimes and we just have to keep building our notebooks and build on each week. We’ll keep learning and refocus for next week at Pocono.”

ABOUT PETTY GMS:

Petty GMS competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, operating the No. 42 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet for Erik Jones. The newly formed team brought together two storied organizations in December 2021. Over the last decade, owner Maury Gallagher built a victorious team, capturing two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championships, one ARCA Menards Series title, and two ARCA Menards Series East championships, as well as 65 wins and 235 top-five finishes across six series. Richard Petty, a member of the inaugural NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2010, serves as Chairman of Petty GMS. Petty, known as “The King,” accumulated 200 wins and was the first of three drivers to win seven championships in the Cup Series. For more information, visit www.pettygms.com.

