Burton Finishes 26th New Hampshire

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane started 31st and finished 26th in Sunday’s Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, but those numbers don’t tell the whole story of the team’s efforts on the Magic Mile.

Burton took off at the drop of the green flag and had just cleared a group of drivers when a multi-car crash occurred in his rear-view mirror on Lap 6.

He continued on and ran around 25th place for the remainder of the first 70-lap Stage. He ended that segment in 24th place, one lap down but in the free pass position, which allowed him to rejoin the lead lap for the start of Stage Two.

In the second Stage, Burton continued to run at the back of the lead lap and escaped serious damage on Lap 92 when he was spun into the outside wall due to contact from Corey LaJoie, whose car suffered a mechanical failure.

When Ryan Blaney spun to bring out another caution at Lap 145, Motorcraft/Quick Lane crew chief Brian Wilson elected to bring the No. 21 Mustang to pit road early for a major adjustment.

Returning to the track with a better-driving Mustang, Burton drove up to 19th place at the end of the second Stage.

At that point, Wilson made a strategy play to gain track position and left Burton on the track as others made pit stops.

The No. 21 cycled into the lead, and led laps 189-191. It marked the third-straight race that Burton has led at some point.

Burton fell back a bit but hung onto a top-10 spot until the caution flag flew with 97 laps remaining for a spin by Todd Gilliland.

On the ensuing pit stop, a tire from the No. 21 Mustang rolled into an adjacent pit stall, drawing a penalty for interference. That put Burton at the tail of the field for the restart.

He ended the race in 26th place, one lap behind the leaders.

Burton and the Wood Brothers team now head to Pocono Raceway for a 400-miler on July 24.

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to underhood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer value with high quality and the right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln Dealers, independent distributors and automotive-parts retailers, and are backed by the Service Parts Limited Warranty* of Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Omnicraft

Omnicraft is part of the Ford lineup of parts brands: Ford Parts, Motorcraft and Omnicraft. Omnicraft is the exclusive non-Ford/Lincoln parts brand of premium aftermarket parts. With over a century of parts heritage to build upon, Omnicraft provides excellent quality and fit and is a preferred choice of professional automotive technicians. To find out more about Omnicraft, visit www.omnicraftautoparts.com or contact your local Ford or Lincoln Dealership.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center

Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers extraordinary service for routine maintenance, serving all vehicle makes and models. Quick Lane provides a full menu of automotive services, including tires, oil change & maintenance, brakes, batteries, alternator & electrical system, air conditioning system, cooling system, transmission service, suspension & steering, wheel alignment, belts & hoses, lamps & bulbs, wiper blades plus a thorough vehicle checkup report. Service is performed by expert technicians while you wait at any of nearly 800 locations in the U.S., with evening and weekend hours available and no appointment necessary. For more information about Quick Lane, please visit www.quicklane.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

*See seller for limited-warranty details.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.