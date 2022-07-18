RCR NCS Post Race Report: New Hampshire

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team Fight Hard All Day at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Finish: 23rd

Start: 30th

Points: 20th

“We fought hard all day and never gave up, but I can’t say that it wasn’t challenging. We started really far back in the field in our Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet, and it can be hard to start that far back because you’re prone to end up in messes. It was a wild day. We had a little brush up with another car on track and it knocked the tow out of our Chevy, then we got spun on pit road and the guys had to do a backwards pit stop. Still, Justin Alexander and the team never gave up with working on adjustments to make the car better and with about 50 laps to go our Chevy really came to life. It was so fast, but then we had to pit under green with less than 30 laps to go for a flat tire. We’ll take this finish and head to Pocono to try and win and clinch a spot in the NASCAR Playoffs.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet Team Show Strength at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Finish: 21st

Start: 13th

Points: 16th

“We started 13th and we were able to pass cars today with our Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet. It seemed like every time we would gain a few spots during a green flag run something would happen and we would lose track position. Today was just one of those days where our team just had a tough afternoon. This is a really strong group here at RCR and I know we’ll bounce back strong next week at Pocono Raceway. One of the positive things about today is that we got our bad luck out of the way for the rest of the season. Our focus is moving forward.” -Tyler Reddick