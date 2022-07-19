A&W Restaurants Ready to Celebrate National Root Beer Float Day with Gilliland



Special Scheme Returns to No. 38 Ford Mustang This Weekend

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 19, 2022) – A&W Restaurants, Front Row Motorsports and Todd Gilliland will help spread the message of an important summer date this weekend at the Pocono (Pa.) Raceway. They join forces to remind fans of National Root Beer Float Day on August 6.

The familiar look of the A&W Restaurants National Root Beer Float Day Ford is back on the No. 38, but this time it is special for Todd Gilliland. His father, David, also raced the A&W Ford in 2014, also on the No. 38 Ford.

“It’s awesome every time the A&W Ford comes back to the track,” said Gilliland. “The fans love this scheme and the promotion of National Root Beer Float Day. It is so much fun and who doesn’t love a root beer float from and A&W?!”

Good news for race fans, A&W is celebrating National Root Beer Float Day all month long. Fans can enjoy a free Root Beer Float now through August 6 by joining the A&W Mug Club at RootBeerFloatDay.com. Donations to DAV (Disabled American Veterans) are encouraged. Gilliland remembers growing up watching his father race the iconic restaurant scheme and is proud to continue the tradition this weekend.

“It is always special to do something that my father has done in the past,” continued Gilliland. “So, if I get to run a cool scheme that he raced, that is super cool for our family. I want to thank A&W Restaurants for this opportunity.”

On the track, Gilliland is eager to make first NASCAR Cup Series start at the track known as the “Tricky Triangle.”

“Pocono has definitely earned the reputation of its nickname,” stated Gilliland. “You really have to approach this track different than any others because of the tight corners and long straightaways. We had good runs in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, hopefully I can translate to the Cup side.”

Gilliland and the A&W Restaurants National Root Beer Float Day Ford Mustang will race the Pocono Raceway this Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

ABOUT A&W RESTAURANTS

Now in its 103rd year, A&W is America’s oldest franchised restaurant chain. Known for its All-American Food, as well as Root Beer that is made fresh in each restaurant and served in frosty mugs, there are more than 900 A&W locations in the U.S. and Asia. Visit www.awrestaurants.com for more information.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.