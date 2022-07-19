IGLOO EXPANDS ITS NASCAR® SERIES WITH TRACKSIDE-APPROVED COOLER BAGS

July 19, 2022 (Katy, Texas) – Igloo announced the release of three brand-new, NASCAR® trackside-approved Collapse & Cool 36 bags — the first softside coolers to join Igloo’s NASCAR-licensed series of coolers. The new NASCAR Core Collapse & Cool, Kevin Harvick Collapse & Cool and Chase Elliott Hooters Collapse & Cool are available today at igloocoolers.com/nascar.

“We’re continuing at full speed with our amazing NASCAR-licensed product,” said Adrienne Berkes, Vice President of Marketing at Igloo. “Our teams worked closely to bring new trackside-approved coolers to the finish line, and the end results are incredible. Cool designs that fans can use to show their NASCAR pride while staying refreshed — right where all the action is happening all season long.”

Through this special-edition NASCAR cooler bag collection, Igloo incorporated design elements inspired by the drivers, cars (NASCAR Cup Series Champions Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick) and iconic logo treatments of NASCAR. Each Collapse & Cool bag is trackside-approved by NASCAR, allowing fans to bring it with them to most NASCAR-sanctioned tracks, and features lightweight insulation for keeping refreshments cold (fits up to 36 12-ounce cans), a quick-access hatch in the lid, collapsible structure for easy storing, multiple carry options and more.

All Igloo Collapse & Cool 36 bags — and previously released Playmate coolers — licensed by NASCAR are available on igloocoolers.com/nascar for $49.99 each, while supplies last.

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

About NASCAR:

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series™, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour™), one local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series™) and three international series (NASCAR Pinty’s Series™, NASCAR Mexico Series™, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series™). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).