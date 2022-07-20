CATHCART READY TO HEAD WEST

(July 20, 2022) Bryan Cathcart and the #71 Cathcart Racing team have embarked on the journey to western Canada for the next three rounds of the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series. This will be the first trip west of Ontario for the series since 2019 due to travel restrictions and everyone involved is excited for the return to the prairies.

First stop will be the tight oval of Edmonton International Raceway in Wetaskiwin, Alberta for 300-laps of action Saturday July 23rd followed by twin 125-lap races at Sutherland Automotive Speedway on Wednesday July 27th.

The compact schedule presents quite a challenge to the #71 Cathcart Racing team, but everyone has pitched in to have the car prepared and ready to race.

Fan excitement in the west is also growing too with special events planned to include a driver meet & greet at the Wetaskiwin Mall on Friday and a hauler parade to the track Saturday morning before the race.

Quote:

“It’s great to have the series traveling out west again, there’s a lot of fans that have missed it. A couple of new tracks for us to learn, but I think we’ll be competitive at both places. I’m used to tight tracks like Edmonton, and we ran really well at Sunset earlier and some of that translates to Saskatoon. All the guys have done a great job preparing for this trip and we’re looking forward to having some fun and doing well”. -Bryan Cathcart, Driver #71 Dodge

Race Event Preview

Friday July 15th Green Flag 7:30PM MT

Bayer 300

Race six of 13 in 2022

This is the seventh NASCAR Pinty’s Series race Edmonton International Raceway

The Track: 1/4-mile paved oval

Best finish: First event at EIR

Race Event Preview

Wednesday July 27th Green Flag 6:05PM & 8:15PM MT

Leland Industries Twin 125’s

Races seven & eight of 13 in 2022

This will be the 15th & 16th NASCAR Pinty’s Series races at Sutherland Automotive Speedway

The Track: 3/8-mile paved oval

Best finish: First event at Sutherland Automotive Speedway

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. Each of the three races in Western Canada will also be broadcast on TSN and RDS2, date & time TBD.

The 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 13 total races in five provinces with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.