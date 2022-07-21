Carson Hocevar – CRC Brakleen 150 Race Advance

Race Advance – CRC Brakleen 150 (60 Laps/150 Miles) | Pocono Raceway

Saturday, July 23 | Long Pond, Pa. | 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Mich.) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Hocevar on Saturday’s race at Pocono: “We’re looking forward to the weekend in Pocono, especially coming off of consecutive top-five finishes. Our No. 42 Worldwide Express team is focused on finishing the regular season on a high note before shifting our attention to competing for a championship with the opening round of the playoffs in sight. The consistent speed we’ve brought to the track week-after-week gives us a lot of confidence to have another strong run Saturday at Pocono.”

Hocevar at Pocono Raceway: Hocevar makes his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Pocono Raceway Saturday. He ran to a 13th-place finish after starting 13th in his debut at the 2.5-mile track last June.

On the Truck: Hocevar will pilot the No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado in Saturday’s CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway.

Last Time Out – O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio (Start 3rd / Finish 3rd): “We had a top-five truck today and I’m really proud of the effort from our No. 42 Premier Security Solutions team. I couldn’t find the extra speed that the leaders had and I couldn’t capitalize and make that speed. To clinch a spot in the playoffs with this team for the second-straight year says a lot about the strength of our program at Niece Motorsports and we’ll aim to carry this momentum into the regular season finale at Pocono.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express:

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 115,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains.

With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $5 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, visit wwexracing.com.

Follow Carson Hocevar on Instagram and on the web: @CarsonHocevar / CarsonHocevar.com