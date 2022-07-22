6 Things You Need To Know About Driving In Different Countries

If you’re planning on driving in a foreign country, there are a few things you need to know before you hit the road to avoid potential problems. For example, did you know that some countries require an international driving license? Or that the minimum driving age might be different in other countries? In this blog post, we will discuss some of the most important things to keep in mind when driving in different parts of the world. Let’s get started.

International Driving Licenses

If you’re planning on driving in another country, you will need to obtain an international driving license. This document is issued by your home country’s automobile association and allows you to drive in most other countries around the world. It is important to note that an international driving license is not the same thing as a probationary or restricted license, which is only valid in certain countries. It is important that you check whether it’s legal for you to drive without one of these licenses before getting behind the wheel in another country. For example, Costa Rica doesn’t require an international driving license, while Argentina does.

Probationary or Restricted Licenses

In some countries, such as the United States, Canada, and Australia, you may be able to drive with a probationary or restricted license. These licenses are only valid in certain states or provinces, so it is important that you check the rules before driving in another country. For example, a Canadian Probationary License holder can only drive in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Usually, you can find this information on your country’s embassy website.

Driving Age

The legal driving age also varies from country to country. In the United States, you must be at least 16 years old to get a driver’s license, but in some European countries, such as Cyprus and Iceland, the minimum driving age is 18. If you’re planning on renting a car in another country, be sure to check the minimum age requirement before you book. In addition, it is important to mention that minors have more restrictions when driving in other countries. For example, in Portugal, drivers under the age of 18 are not allowed to drive between 11 pm and dawn.

Road Signs

Road signs can be confusing, even if you’re familiar with them from your home country. In addition, some countries use different symbols or colors for their road signs. For example, in the United Kingdom, stop signs are red octagons, while in the United States, they are red octagons with a white border. If you’re unsure about what a particular sign means, it is always best to ask a local or consult a map before getting behind the wheel. But, don’t worry too much. Road signs are pretty much self-explanatory, and you’ll quickly get used to them. For example, you would recognize a STOP sign whether it’s in English or Spanish.

Driving Side

In most countries, people drive on the right side of the road, but there are a few exceptions. For example, in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Japan, people drive on the left side of the road. This can be confusing for visitors from countries where people drive on the right side of the road. If you’re planning on driving in a country where they drive on the left, it is important to familiarize yourself with the rules before getting behind the wheel. In some right-side driving countries, it is even forbidden to have a left-hand drive car. So, if you’re renting a car, be sure to check the requirements before you book.

Other Legal Implications

There are other legal implications that you should be aware of before driving in another country. For example, in Italy, it is illegal to honk your horn except in an emergency. In Germany, there is a nationwide speed limit of 130 km/h (81 mph), but on the autobahn, there are no speed limits. And in Spain, it is illegal to turn right at a red light. So, before you hit the road in another country, be sure to do your research and familiarize yourself with the local laws and regulations. By doing so you will avoid getting a ticket or, worse, getting into an accident.

Now that you know the basics of driving in different countries, you can hit the road with confidence. Just be sure to do your research before driving in a new country and always follow the local laws and regulations. Stay safe and have fun on your next road trip!