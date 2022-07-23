Carson Hocevar – CRC Brakleen Race Recap

Race Recap | CRC Brakleen 150 | Pocono Raceway

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Start: 3rd

Finish: 5th

Driver Point Standings: 8th

Owner Point Standings: 10th

Hocevar on closing out the regular season with a third-straight top-five finish: “It’s tough to win these races. We suffered from a little bit of damage to the right rear that hurt our straightaway speed. Our setup was something that we haven’t typically done at these kinds of race tracks to get us ready for the playoff run. We’re committed – all in or all out – and that’s how we’ve been all year. We’re right there, it seems like, with consistent top-five finishes. Our focus is to take it one race at a time and try not to lose anything, but rather take every advantage we can to gain points and set ourselves up for wins. The ability to consistently put together strong runs at different types of tracks lately is a testament to the efforts of Niece Motorsports, Worldwide Express, and Premier Security Solutions.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express:

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 115,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains.

With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $5 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, visit wwexracing.com.

Follow Carson Hocevar on Instagram and on the web: @CarsonHocevar / CarsonHocevar.com