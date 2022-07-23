GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: Pocono

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 8TH

FINISH: 17TH

POINTS: 9TH

Quote: “First and foremost, I’ve got to say thank you to everyone that supports us – Champion Power Equipment, Maury Gallagher, Mike Beam, Ron Booth, everyone at GMS Fabrication; they built a brand new truck for here, but we weren’t able to see what it could do. Everything that happened today was on us, we’re going to take it back and learn from it, and we’re not going to get down. The good thing about this regular season is that it’s over, and we made it to the [postseason]. We’ve learned a lot this year, and are getting transitioned again. Jeff Hensley did a great job on top of the box battling through some of this stuff that was self-inflicted. I’m frustrated now, but we’re not going to get down, we’re going to work hard and be ready for IRP.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 Chevrolet Military Appreciation Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 25TH

FINISH: 35TH

POINTS: 25TH

Quote: “Just another unfortunate end to our day, man I hate it for my No. 24 Chevrolet Military Appreciation team. This season has been tough on everyone, but I know we will be able to turn it around eventually. All we can do is regroup for next weekend’s race at IRP.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

