Search
Categories:
Other Series RacingARCA

Taylor Gray ARCA Menards Series Advance: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

By Official Release
0

Friday, July 29
Track: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, 0.686 mile short oval
Race: 11 of 20
Event: Reese’s 200 (200 laps / 137 miles)

Schedule

Friday, July 29
Practice: 12:30 p.m. ET
Qualifying: 2:15 p.m. ET
Race: 6:00 p.m. ET (FOX Sports 1)

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Mustang

  • Taylor Gray makes his second career ARCA Menards Series start at Lucas Oil Indianapolis (Ind.) Raceway Park, his seventh ARCA National appearance this season.
  • The 17-year-old is coming off back-to-back wins, leading 38 laps en route to a darkness-shortened victory at Pocono Raceway. Gray currently leads the ARCA Menards Series in wins this season with three, taking the checkered flag at Phoenix Raceway, Mid-Ohio, and Pocono Raceway.
  • The Ford Performance driver will pull double duty with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, making his fifth start in the No. 17 Ford F-150 this season at IRP.
  • Following last week’s victory at Pocono Raceway, the Artesia, NM native has an average finish of 4.8 through the 2022 season.


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Official Release
Previous articleRuedebusch Returns for Road Course at Indianapolis
Next articleChandler Smith – No. 18 Safelite Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks IRP Preview

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

My Betting Site

Online Casino

brand new bingo sites

Play at the best $1 deposit casino NZ to win with minimal risk


10 deposit casinos

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category