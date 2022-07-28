Chevrolet INDYCAR Teams: Back Again… in Indiana

Second race of 2022 on IMS Road Course can build more momentum in title chase

DETROIT (July 27, 2022) – For the third time this season and second on the road course, Chevrolet teams in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES are headed to Indianapolis Motor Speedway – this time for the Gallagher Grand Prix and the 13th round of this year’s 17-race schedule.

There hasn’t been much to slow down the Chevrolet IndyCar train with nine wins so far and the lead in the Engine Manufacturer Championship. The only thing missing this year for Team Chevy is a win at Indianapolis, which the 10-car contingent of Bowtie-powered teams hope to rectify once the race goes green at noon ET on Saturday (NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Radio).

“It’s always good to go back to Indianapolis,” said Rob Buckner, Chevrolet program manager for INDYCAR. “Although this is our second time this season on the IMS road course, there are a number of obvious differences. It’s a different time of year so the track and air temperature will influence tire performance. We’ll also have different brands of tire rubber on the track throughout the weekend with NASCAR sharing the weekend.

“None of this is new to us,” he added. “We’ve been able to adapt all year to different track conditions and situations, and this is a big reason we are leading the Engine Manufacturer Championship heading into the home stretch. Our teams have performed well and we’ll all continue working together to maximize any opportunities that come up this weekend.”

That has happened more often than not at the 2.439-mile, 14-turn Indy road course. Three different active Chevrolet drivers – Will Power, Josef Newgarden and Rinus VeeKay – have won nine times on that configuration since 2015. Team Penske’s Power, driving the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet, leads all drivers with five Indy road course wins.

On the way to the green flag, the field for the Gallagher Grand Prix will follow a red Corvette Stingray, which will serve as Official Pace Car.

And while on the grounds at IMS, Team Chevy fans can enjoy all that the Chevrolet display, located near Pagoda Plaza, has to offer. Included in the display activities will be a series of Q&A sessions with some of the star Chevrolet drivers.

Friday

· 2:30 p.m.: Team Penske – Scott McLaughlin, Will Power

· 3:00 p.m.: Juncos Hollinger Racing – Callum IIott

· 3:15 p.m.: AJ Foyt Racing – Dalton Kellett, Kyle Kirkwood

· 4:30 p.m.: Arrow McLaren SP – Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist

Saturday

· 10:00 a.m.: Ed Carpenter Racing – Rinus VeeKay and Conor Daly

The Chevrolet Motorsports Display opens at 9 a.m. Friday, 7 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday. Numerous Chevrolet vehicles will be on display – including the 2023 Corvette Z06 and Silverado RV – and fans can register to receive a 2022 Chevrolet Racing T-shirt.

Chevrolet and the NTT INDYCAR Series continue the 2022 season with a return to the Indianapolis road course for the Gallagher Grand Prix at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 30. The race will air live starting at noon ET on NBC, the Peacock streaming service, IndyCar Radio Network affiliates and SiriusXM IndyCar Nation (Channel 160). Live timing and scoring will be available at racecontrol.indycar.com.

BY THE NUMBERS: Chevrolet in INDYCAR

· 1: Chevrolet’s position in the INDYCAR Engine Manufacturer standings after 12 races

· 2: Consecutive front-row starts in the Indianapolis 500 for Rinus Veekay of Ed Carpenter Racing

· 3: Active Team Chevy drivers to win on the Indianapolis road course: Josef Newgarden, Will Power and Rinus VeeKay

· 4: Consecutive victories by Chevrolet to open the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin won the pole and race at St. Petersburg. Penske teammate Josef Newgarden won at Texas and Long Beach, and Pato O’Ward was victorious at Barber Motorsport Park for Arrow McLaren SP

· 5: Victories at the Indianapolis road course for Penske’s Will Power (2015, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021)

· 6: Different Chevrolet drivers to win races dating to the start of 2020. Scott McLaughlin was the most recent at St. Petersburg

· 6: Number of Manufacturer Championships in the NTT INDYCAR Series since 2012

· 6: Number of Team Chevy Driver/Entrant championships since 2012

· 14: Consecutive seasons with at least one win by Will Power, including past 11 with Chevrolet. He won at Belle Isle in 2022

· 26: Wins by Will Power since 2012. All have come with Chevrolet, giving him the most of any driver with same manufacturer

· 41: Pole starts by Will Power since 2012 in a Chevrolet-powered car, most of any driver

· 104: Chevrolet victories in NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2012

· 112: Earned poles by Chevrolet since 2012

· 177: NTT INDYCAR SERIES races as V6 engine supplier since 2012 return to INDYCAR

ABOUT CHEVROLET

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in nearly 80 countries with nearly 2.7 million cars and trucks sold in 2021. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.