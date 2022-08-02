Gilliland Back with Cornerstone Partner at Michigan

First Phase Returns to No. 38 Ford Mustang

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 2, 2022) – Todd Gilliland and anchor partner, First Phase, reunite this weekend at the Michigan International Speedway. The 400-mile event will be Gilliland’s first race in a NASCAR Cup Series car at the track, but it is a track he is confident he can perform due to past success. Gilliland has a top-five at the fast, wide two-mile oval in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

On the No. 38 Ford Mustang for Gilliland this weekend will be First Phase, a credit card by CURO Credit, LLC, the premier partner of Gilliland’s rookie campaign.

Gilliland is ready to get to Michigan and compete.

“It is such a fun track and I’m happy to have a shot here in the Cup Series,” said Gilliland. “We are strong at these momentum-based racetracks, and Michigan falls into that category. We had speed at California Speedway earlier this season. That is a track that may be as close to Michigan we race.”

“It’s great to have First Phase back on the car this weekend,” said Gilliland. “They have put in a lot of support for my rookie season, and we want to give them a good finish. We have been working hard to try and get the most speed in these cars. We just need to keep fighting and learning. It has been challenging, but I have enjoyed it, too.”

Gilliland and the No. 38 First Phase team will race on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

ABOUT CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO) is a full-spectrum consumer credit lender serving U.S. and Canadian customers for over 25 years. Our roots in the consumer finance market run deep. We’ve worked diligently to provide customers a variety of convenient, easily accessible financial services. Our decades of alternative data power a hard-to-replicate underwriting and scoring engine, mitigating risk across the full spectrum of credit products. We operate a number of brands including Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Flexiti®, Opt+®, Revolve Finance®, Heights Finance, Southern Finance, Covington Credit, Quick Credit, First Phase, and First Heritage Credit.

ABOUT FIRST PHASE

First Phase is a new credit card issued by The Bank of Missouri that provides pathways to financial freedom for people with unestablished or imperfect credit. It’s a powerful tool that can provide flexibility and help fuel the next chapter of their financial future. First Phase is the doing business assumed name of CURO Credit, LLC, whose ultimate parent company is CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO).

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.