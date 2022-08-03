Toyota Racing Weekly Preview – 08.03.22

This Week in Motorsports: August 1-7, 2022

· NCS/NXS/ARCA: Michigan International Speedway – August 6-7

PLANO, Texas (August 3, 2022) – It’s time for the return to Motor City as the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series compete at Michigan International Speedway this weekend.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS

Bell adding to the stat book… Christopher Bell added another Playoff point in Indianapolis as the Oklahoma-native won the second stage and led 17 laps overall. In just his third season in the Cup Series, Bell is strong in several NASCAR statistical categories, including being tied for the series lead with three poles. He’s also scored the third-most top-10 finishes as his 12 top-10 finishes just trail Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott. Bell had a strong run going at Michigan last season with a second-place finish in the second stage and three laps led, before he was involved in a late-race incident. He battled back for a 13th-place finish.

Wallace on a career-best run… Bubba Wallace moved back inside the top-20 in the Cup Series point standings with his third straight top-10 finish, which is a career-best. Wallace’s fifth-place finish at Indianapolis was also a career-best road course finish. Wallace has had many strong runs at Michigan, including a Truck Series win at the track in 2017.

Gibbs plans to score another Michigan win… Ty Gibbs looks to add another Michigan trophy to his growing trophy case. The 19-year-old finished 13th in his Xfinity Series debut at the track one season ago but won in dominating fashion in the ARCA Menards Series ranks – by winning the pole and leading 99 of 100 laps.

Double duty for Smith… Sammy Smith will get to run 225 laps at Michigan International Speedway as the Toyota development driver will run both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series events on Saturday. Smith is making just his third career Xfinity Series start but has had a very strong performance in ARCA competition with six podium finishes in seven starts this season.

Nemechek returns to SHR… For the fifth time this season, John Hunter Nemechek will be aboard the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing (SHR). Nemechek has had strong runs in each event – including scoring two top-five finishes, a fourth-place run at Darlington and a fifth-place finish in Phoenix.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA

Heim back with Venturini… Venturini Motorsports (VMS) will see the return of Truck Series rookie leader Corey Heim as the 20-year-old is back behind the wheel of the No. 20 Toyota Camry. The eight-time ARCA winner is looking for his first Michigan triumph after finishing second one season ago.

Stay Connected

https://www.toyota.com/racing @ToyotaRacing.com @ToyotaRacing

facebook.com/ToyotaRacing Camera With Flash on Apple iOS 11.3 ToyotaRacingMedia.com

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 43 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With the more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, more than a quarter of the company’s 2021 North American sales were electrified.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.