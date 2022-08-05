Petty GMS Event Preview: Michigan International Speedway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Ferris Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

-Dillon at Michigan International Speedway: With four races remaining in the 2022 Cup Series regular season, teams head to the Irish Hills of Michigan to compete at Michigan International Speedway this weekend. In 10 previous starts at the two-mile track in the Cup Series, Ty Dillon has recorded a career-best finish of 11th in 2019.

In addition to his Cup Series starts, Dillon has four starts at the track in the Xfinity Series with a career-best finish of sixth in 2017 and in the Truck Series Dillon has two starts with a best finish of third in 2013.

Mow Tyme: Ferris will serve as primary partner on Dillon’s Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway. Ferris, a brand of Briggs & Stratton, is a leading commercial and industrial turf care equipment provider. The red and black colors will adorn the No. 42 for the second time during the 2022 season, previously partnering with Dillon for the All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway in May.

As an industry leader, Ferris has built a reputation for accomplishing more work with ease, through innovation, uncompromising performance, and quality features. Ferris makes extremely durable equipment with patented full suspension systems and ergonomic controls and backs them up through world-class dealers.

– About Briggs & Stratton: Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people’s lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of commercial lithium-ion batteries, power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed, and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com.

From the Drivers Seat: What are you looking forward to the most at Michigan International Speedway?

“Honestly, just the racing. I think it’s good racing. It’s high speed. It’s kind of a mixture of speedway racing with the draft. I think I have a good feel for the track and confident when I show up there. Hopefully this is our weekend that the result really shows.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

-Jones at Michigan International Speedway: This weekend Erik Jones and the No. 43 Chevy team head north to Michigan International Speedway for the FireKeepers Casino 400. With nine previous Cup Series starts at the two-mile track, Jones has five top-15 finishes with a best finish of third in 2017.

In the Xfinity Series, Jones has one start at his home track where he started the race from the second position and led 18 laps before finishing the race in fourth place. In his lone Truck Series start at the track, Jones started the race from seventh and led 16 laps before finishing the 100-lap race in the third position.

-Coming Home: Not only will Byron, Michigan native Erik Jones be racing in front of his home crowd this weekend at Michigan International Speedway, but so will crew chief Dave Elenz who is from Gaylord, Michigan. This will mark the duos first appearance together at the track.

-Byron Send Off: As Erik Jones leaves his family home in Byron. Michigan on Sunday morning, community members will gather at the Fire Hall in Byron, Michigan to cheer on Jones as he makes his way to Michigan International Speedway to compete in the Firekeepers Casino 400.

-Erik Jones Sightings: Racing in front of his home crowd, fans have several chances to see Erik Jones around Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Chevy Stage: Jones will be at the Chevy display from 11:55 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. ET.

Trackside Live! Stage: Following his appearance at the Chevy display, Jones will make his way to the Trackside Live! Stage from 12:15 – 12:30 p.m. ET for a Q&A session.

-Media Availability: Erik Jones, members of the Erik Jones Foundation and members of the Melanoma Research Foundation will be available for a special announcement on Sunday, August 7, at 12:40 p.m. ET, in the Michigan International Speedway media center.

-Erik Jones Foundation: This weekend at Michigan International Speedway fans can support the Erik Jones Foundation by donating books to support one of the three initiatives the foundation focuses on, reading. The donation drop location will be located inside the Chevy display in the midway area outside the track. Anyone who donates a book at the Chevy display will receive a limited run Next Gen poster (while supplies last).

-Ticket Package: Fans can still purchase tickets for Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway and support the Erik Jones Foundation using this link: Erik Jones Ticket Package. The package includes grandstand admission to Sunday’s race, pre-race pass and $10 from each package purchase will be donated to the Erik Jones Foundation.

Focused on Winning: FOCUSfactor will serve as the primary partner on Jones’s Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.

From the Driver’s Seat: Michigan is a home track for both you and crew chief Dave Elenz. How important would a win be to both of you?

“You always want to run good when you go home and I think when we look at the remaining tracks, Michigan is one where we feel like we can win. So, multiple reasons it’s important to us. I feel like it’s going to be an opportunity for us to win and an opportunity to win at home as well. We want to take advantage of both of those things. Every time I go to Michigan, I just want to run well for friends, family, everybody there. Hopefully we’ll have a good showing.”

