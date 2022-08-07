Herbst Nabs Another Top-10 at Michigan

Monster Energy Driver Scores 14th Top-10 of Season and Second Straight

Date: Saturday, Aug. 6

Event: Michigan 250 (Round 21 of 33)

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Series

Location: Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn (2-mile oval)

Format: 125 laps, broken into three stages (30 laps/30 laps/65 laps)

Start/Finish: 13th / 9th (Running, completed 125 of 125 laps)

Point Standing: 8th (583 points, 252 out of first)

Race Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner: Noah Gragson of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Noah Gragson of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Overview:

Riley Herbst drove his No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang to another top-10 finish Saturday at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. By finishing ninth in the 125-lap race around the 2-mile oval, Herbst scored his 14th top-10 in the 21 NASCAR Xfinity Series races held this season. It was also his second straight top-10, as the 23-year-old racer from Las Vegas finished sixth last Saturday on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In fact, this was Herbst’s second consecutive top-10 at Michigan. He finished seventh in last year’s race. Despite those solid statistics, Herbst was disappointed with his run. His No. 98 machine was too loose coming off the track’s sweeping corners but too tight in the center. By the time Herbst and the team got a better handle on their racecar, the race was over.

Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“We just struggled with balance all day. It sucks we ran this bad but, all in all, another top-10. We’ll move onto The Glen.”

Notes:

● Ty Gibbs won the Michigan 250 to score his ninth career Xfinity Series victory, his fifth of the season and his first at Michigan. His margin over second-place Justin Allgaier was 1.160 seconds.

● There were four caution periods for a total of 19 laps.

● Only 12 of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● AJ Allmendinger remains the championship leader after Michigan with a 19-point advantage over second-place Allgaier.

Next Up:

The NASCAR Xfinity Series enjoys a rare off-weekend before returning to action on Aug. 20 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. The race starts at 3 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by USA and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.