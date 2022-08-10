MIXED RESULTS FOR WIGHT MOTORSPORTS GP3R

-Rinomato scores Move of the Race award

(August 10, 2022) The Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) group of drivers arrived at the Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres with sights set on continuing the successes of the team during round number nine of the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec this past Sunday. While some of the final finishing results were a bit disappointing, there were also a great number of triumphs for the WMI racers.

As expected, Andrew Ranger in the #27 car was among the quickest in practice and qualifying, however contact during the race would hamper his finishing result. Rookie of the year title leader Brandon Watson showed significant improvement throughout the weekend and finished just outside the top-ten.

The WMI racer grabbing the most attention was TJ Rinomato who scored his best ever road course finish. Qualifying near the back of field didn’t hamper Rinomato and his race plan. With plenty of driver aggression on display by some competitors, Rinomato stealthily moved forward gaining 15 positions during the race and claimed a tenth-place finish. For his outstanding efforts he claimed the “Move of the Race” award for the event.

The race however wasn’t as kind for drivers Mark Dilley and Glenn Styres. Dilley suffered a mechanical failure and was forced to retire early, while Styres was hit by another competitor causing enough damage to also end his race prematurely.

QUOTES:

“First off, super proud of TJ Rinomato, what a job he did. There was a lot of aggressive driving going on and he ran a fantastic race avoiding the incidents and taking a top-ten finish”.

“Andrew would have been in contention for the win if he hadn’t suffered so much damage during one of the restarts, it’s how it goes sometimes on these street courses”.

“Brandon really learned a lot through the weekend, he worked hard and it showed in the results”

“Tough day for Mark and Glenn, with Mark having a mechanical issue. I feel bad for Glenn, he was hit in corner nine I believe and there was just so much damage he couldn’t continue. Both had gained positions on track before the bad luck”.

-David Wight, WMI Principal

WMI TEAM RESULTS:

TJ Rinomato 10th, Brandon Watson, 12th, Andrew Ranger 15th, Mark Dilley 17th, Glenn Styres 22nd.

TV & LIVE STREAMING

Les Tours 60 Rousseau Metals will be broadcast on TSN at a date and time to be determined. All races are streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States.

NEXT EVENT:

WMI teams will next compete in round ten of the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series at Oshweken Speedway near Hamilton, Ontario on Tuesday August 16th. This event will be the first ever series race run on a dirt oval.

The 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 13 total races in five provinces with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.

Race fans can get the latest information regarding WMI and the drivers on these social media channels:

Wight Motorsports Inc Twitter @Wightmotorsport Instagram @wightmotorsport

Brandon Watson: Instagram @brandonwatson_9

Mark Dilley: Twitter @MarkDilley9 Instagram @markdilley

TJ Rinomato: Twitter TJ_Rinomato Instagram @tjrinomato

Andrew Ranger: Twitter @AndrewRanger51 Instagram @andrew_ranger27

Glenn Styres: Twitter @GlennStyres Instagram @glennstyres