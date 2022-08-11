Chad Chastain – Worldwide Express 250 Race Advance

Race Advance – Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation | Richmond Raceway (250 Laps / 187.5 Miles)

Saturday, August 13 | Richmond, Va. | 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 44 J.D.I. Farms Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Chad Chastain (Alva, Fla.) | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Chastain on Saturday night’s race at Richmond Raceway: “I learned a lot in my first race back with Niece Motorsports at Indianapolis Raceway Park and I’m ready to continue on this journey at Richmond this weekend. I’m looking forward to making more laps in the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado with J.D.I Farms on board with us.”

Chastain at Richmond Raceway: Chastain makes his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at Richmond Raceway Saturday, marking his third career start in the Truck Series.

On the Truck: Chastain will pilot the No. 44 J.D.I. Farms Chevrolet Silverado Saturday night at Richmond Raceway with associate sponsorship from Melon 1, Browning and Sons, and Robinson Fresh.

Last Time Out – TSport 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park (Start: 30th / Finish: 30th): “It was great to be back behind the wheel of a Niece Motorsports Chevrolet and representing the growers from the Illiana Watermelon Association tonight. We battled a handling issue early on, but our No. 41 team went to work on our truck all night to keep us going.”

About Niece Motorsports

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Robinson Fresh

​​Robinson Fresh provides a full line of high-quality fruits and vegetables, while also providing fresh produce supply chain solutions–from customer insights and marketing support, to category, inventory and cold chain management—to help retailers, restaurants, growers, and foodservice companies meet consumers’ demand for fresh.

Through premier fresh product and innovative solutions, we bring global scale to our local customers. Our seed to shelf solutions, unparalleled cold chain expertise, and key category and consumer insights help fuel your growth. It’s technology, experience, and commitment you can count on.

About Melon 1

Melon 1 was founded when two third-generation watermelon companies joined forces to better serve customers. F. H. Dicks of South Carolina combined his growing, harvesting and shipping experience with the distribution, packaging and sales capabilities of Lawrence Lapide of New York to create a rapidly growing company. In 1999, Richard Chastain rounded out our year-round growing capabilities, and the rest, as they say, is history.

We’ve come a long way since 1935; today, we ship nationwide from distribution points across the U.S. and Central America, using cutting-edge technology to meet food safety and traceability standards and provide our customers with the freshest, highest quality product possible.

About Browning and Sons, Inc.

Browning & Sons has always prided itself in staying ahead of the curve when it comes to binning, sizing, and now food safety technology. Browning and Sons, Inc. stays current with changing regulations and all of their farms and facilities hold Primus GFSI certificates. They also utilize Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) software in all locations in order to help ensure the safety and security of their supply chain. With over 100 years of combined experience in the watermelon industry, Browning and Sons, Inc. looks forward to managing the changing demographics of our industry in the future.